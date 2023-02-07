Jerry Lawler reportedly hospitalized

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jerry Lawler is hospitalized in Florida. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Lawler went out to lunch with friends on Monday and then suffered a medical episode sometime after he returned home to his condo, which resulted in him being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Powell’s POV: Lawler’s family and friends have yet to issue a statement on his health as of this update. Obviously, we will continue to follow the story and will pass along any additional updates. Here’s wishing the 73 year-old legend the very best.