NXT Takeover Vengeance Day poll results for best match and overall show grade

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Takeover Vengeance Day event received a majority B grade from 52 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. Only eight percent of the voters gave the show a below average grade.

-75 percent of the voters gave Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship the best match of the night honors. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the Dusty Classic Finals finished a distant second with 11 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: John Moore and I gave the show B- grades. We both felt the main event was the best match. The 2023 Vengeance Day event received a majority A grade from 64 percent. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.