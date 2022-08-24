NXT World Collide lineup: Unification matches set for the NXT vs. NXT UK show

What's happening...

August 24, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT World Collide event that will be held on Sunday, September 4 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in a unification match

-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat match to unify the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT UK Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: John Moore will be covering this event live as it streams on Peacock at 3CT/4ET on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend. The Worlds Collide show should conclude before the All Out pre-show begins, so it will be a doubleheader day for a lot of pro wrestling fans.

