Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. The Rascalz for a shot at the Impact Tag Titles, Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King, Moose vs. Kevin Knight, Bully Ray vs. Black Taurus in a No DQ match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz for a shot at the Impact Tag Team Titles: A hot main event with great performances from all four men involved. The Rascalz using the spray paint finish isn’t as eye rolling as when The Outcasts do it in AEW, but it’s getting there. There should be no shame in a babyface team losing clean to Miguel and Wentz after a great back and forth battle. It wouldn’t have made me look forward to the rematch less, but the spray paint finishes will leave me less excited about Rascalz matches if they keep happening. Putting the finish aside, this match is worth going out of your way to see.

Crazzy Steve sit-down interview: It’s great to see layers added to the Steve character. At some point, every wrestler should establish who they are and why their character is the way it is. The only thing I didn’t care for was Steve staying that he arrived in Impact and was told that he would paint his face like a clown and make people happy. I was hoping for more of an origin story that would explain what made his character demented, and hearing that it’s all been “showmanship” was a letdown. That said, he’s doing an excellent job of telling his story and setting the table for whatever is next. Heath Ledger’s Joker told multiple stories about where his facial scars came from. I don’t think this is happening with Steve, but it would also be one hell of a swerve if the story he’s telling isn’t factual and the fact that he made it up shows that he’s even more deranged than we realized.

Moose vs. Kevin Knight: Knight shined in defeat. Moose went over strong, but not before giving Knight enough offense that the live crowd was highly invested in the match. It was also nice to hear Knight get a little mic time in a backstage segment. I still don’t feel like we’ve learned enough about him on Impact, but at least he got a chance to establish his personality.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King: A quality opener. While Purrazzo was the focus heading into her title shot, King held up her end of the match well and continues to produce good in-ing performances. King looks more than ready for a run as a singles act. I’m not opposed to keeping her and Taylor Wilde together as a strong tag team, but the campy Coven gimmick needs to go.

Bully Ray vs. Black Taurus in a No DQ match: Good effort from both men in this hardcore style match. Taurus’s bump onto the ladder before Bully pinned him was crazy. The post match angle with PCO being chokeslammed through a table only to pop right up and chase Bully was pretty standard stuff for the PCO character. Conversely, Bully expressing concern regarding PCO in a conversation with Santino Marella was a rare display of fear from Bully’s character, and I got a kick out of the way he went right back to acting like a tough guy once his buddies showed up.

Killer Kelly vs. Savannah Evans vs. Jessicka: A soft Hit for a basic three-way to set up the three-way match for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. I’m surprised that Kelly went over rather than one of the future tag title challengers, but I’m also not complaining.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Eric Young vs. Big Kon: Young returning to feud with the man who attempted to kill him (sigh) is logical from a storytelling standpoint, but it sure isn’t a very exciting direction. I was really hoping that Young would simply plow through Kon and get the Deaner match over with. Unfortunately, it looks like they intend to stretch out the feud.