07/01 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian, Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans in a non-title match, Chris Bey vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel for an X Division Title shot, Ace Austin vs. Alex Zayne, Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian, Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans in a non-title match, Chris Bey vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel for an X Division Title shot, Ace Austin vs. Alex Zayne, Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary, and more (12:47)…

Click here for the July 1 Impact Wrestling audio review.

