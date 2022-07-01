Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 100,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the previous episode’s 108,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 122nd in Thursday’s cable ratings and drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.04 rating drawn last week. The NJPW show that followed on AXS failed to make Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings.