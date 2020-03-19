Daniel Bryan’s WWE deal expires later this year, says he intends to become a part-time wrestler

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Daniel Bryan stated on “The Bellas” podcast that he will be taking six weeks of maternity leave once wife Brie Bella gives birth in August. Bryan noted that his WWE deal will expire a short time later and added that he intends to scale back to working once a month or so. Listen to the full show at here.

Powell’s POV: I’m about to record the Dot Net Weekly audio show and haven’t had a chance to listen to the podcast yet, so a hat tip to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com for his breakdown of the podcast. Bryan and his wife obviously have strong ties to WWE, but it’s hard not to wonder if the AEW schedule would be more appealing to Bryan. Of course, he could also command top dollar working independently or doing select dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling.



