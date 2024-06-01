MLW “Battle Riot VI” lineup: The card for tonight’s free online special

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW is advertising the following matches for the MLW “Battle Riot VI” special, which will be held tonight in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage.

-The 40-wrestler Battle Riot match

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Tom Lawlor for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Janai Kai vs. Delmi Exo for the MLW Featherweight Championship

-Alex Kane vs. AJ Francis in Ritual Combat

Powell’s POV: The Battle Riot entrants include Matt Riddle, Sami Callihan, Ernest “The Cat” Miller, Timothy Thatcher, Místico, Bobby Fish, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Mads Krule Krugger, Paul Walter Hauser, Matt Justice, Jimmy Yang, CONTRA’s new Crusader, Akira, Bad Dude Tito Escondido, 1 Called Manders, Jake Crist, Brett Ryan Gosselin, Mr Thomas, Ikuro Kwon, Star Jr., Josh Bishop, Rugido, Adam Priest, Violent J of ICP, and Suge. The show streams live at 8CT/9ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports. MLW is also taping additional matches at the show. We are looking for reports on the taped matches. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.