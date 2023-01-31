WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Royal Rumble go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.544 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.257 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: The release of Friday’s ratings were obviously delayed, but hopefully the Raw numbers will be available at the usual time. Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.55 rating. The January 28, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.217 million viewers and a 0.56 rating for the Royal Rumble go-home show.