AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Angelico vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and AR Fox vs. Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth
-Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander
-Zack Clayton vs. Fulton
-Renee Michelle vs. Skye Blue
-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Avery Breaux
-Anthony Henry and JD Drake vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis
-Mr. G and Dante Casanova vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey
-Sofia Castillo vs. Red Velvet
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
Be the first to comment