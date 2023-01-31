AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Angelico vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and AR Fox vs. Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth

-Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

-Zack Clayton vs. Fulton

-Renee Michelle vs. Skye Blue

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Avery Breaux

-Anthony Henry and JD Drake vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

-Mr. G and Dante Casanova vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey

-Sofia Castillo vs. Red Velvet

Powell's POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page.