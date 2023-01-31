NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Vengeance Day go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. “The Dyad” Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for a spot in the four-way for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Vengeance Day

-“Indus Sher” Veer Mahaan and Sanga vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed

-Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria

-Stevie Turner makes her in-ring debut

Powell’s POV: NXT TV will be live from the WWE Performance Center with the go-home show for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).