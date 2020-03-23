3/23 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s review of Randy Orton responding to Edge’s WrestleMania challenge, Brock Lesnar’s appearance, the build to WrestleMania 36 continues

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw on the USA Network (Episode 1,400)

Aired live on March 23, 2020 from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

[Hour One] Paul Heyman opened the show while standing in front of a backdrop. Heyman sang the praises of Brock Lesnar and said his list of victims is endless. Heyman mentioned Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, John Cena, “and even Undertaker at WrestleMania.” Heyman said no one has ever been so dominant for so long.

They cut to Drew McIntyre standing in front of the same backdrop and said that everything Heyman said was true. “And then Lesnar ran into me,” McIntyre said. Footage aired of McIntyre eliminating Lesnar from the Rumble. McIntyre recalled Lesnar having “a bad day at the office” when he gave him three Claymore Kicks on Raw. McIntyre said he backs up what he says so he would choose his words carefully. McIntyre said he would Claymore Lesnar, then pin him and win the championship…

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman stood in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. Heyman said we live in uncertain times and need a little certainty in our lives. Heyman said Lesnar is that certainty. Heyman said McIntyre can train his ass off and spar with MMA fighters, but can’t beat Lesnar at WrestleMania, not at this unique WrestleMania, which he said is too big for just one night.

Heyman said McIntyre could get down on his hands and knees, but God’s prayer line will give him a busy signal. Heyman said the only prayer is that Lesnar will make it quick and painless, but he said Lesnar will make it quick, but he won’t make it painless. Heyman said McIntyre is a made man because of the fight that he’s brought to Lesnar, but when WrestleMania is over, McIntyre won’t be champion. Heyman used the “then, now, and forever” to describe Lesnar as champion…

Tom Phillips checked in on commentary and hyped Lesnar vs. McIntyre, then shifted to hyping Randy Orton’s response to Edge’s challenge to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania… [C]

Powell’s POV: The usual good quality from Heyman. It will be interesting to see if he drops any “spoilers” during next week’s go-home show.

Phillips spoke about being at the WWE Performance Center while clips of the venue were shown. Byron Saxton was on commentary with Phillips, and he recapped Undertaker taking out Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson last week. Saxton said AJ Styles would appear live later in the show…

Phillips set up Brock Lesnar defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against John Cena and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat from the Royal Rumble 2015. The full entrances were shown followed by Lilian Garcia’s in-ring introductions and then the actual match. Joey Mercury and Jamie Noble were in the corner of Rollins. They cut to break several minutes into the match. [C]

Powell’s POV: I understand the circumstances require the company to fill some time, but going back to 2015 for this match feels more random than their other recent pay-per-view match selections.

After several more minutes, Rollins performed a top rope elbow drop that put Lesnar through the Spanish broadcast table. [C] Phillips hyped that Rollins would appear live on the show, then they went back to the Triple Threat match and had another commercial break. [C]



