WWE’s NXT television show expected to move to The CW Network next year

November 7, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT will have a new home in the fall of 2024. ProWrestling.net can confirm a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that WWE is expected to announce a deal that will move the NXT television show to the CW Network at the conclusion of the current contract with USA Network.

Powell’s POV: CW executives are believed to have had talks with Billy Corgan regarding the NWA, as well as Dave Marquez pertaining to his United Wrestling Network. I mentioned at the top of my WWE Raw audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) last night that I wouldn’t be surprised if the new NXT deal was announced today due to the TKO earnings report being released this afternoon. I also told members that the buzz was that NXT would not be staying with USA Network. The big question remains who will end up with the rights to WWE Raw.

