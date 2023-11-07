WWE’s NXT television show expected to move to The CW Network next year

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
NXT will have a new home in the fall of 2024. ProWrestling.net can confirm a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that WWE is expected to announce a deal that will move the NXT television show to the CW Network at the conclusion of the current contract with USA Network.
Powell’s POV: CW executives are believed to have had talks with Billy Corgan regarding the NWA, as well as Dave Marquez pertaining to his United Wrestling Network. I mentioned at the top of my WWE Raw audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) last night that I wouldn’t be surprised if the new NXT deal was announced today due to the TKO earnings report being released this afternoon. I also told members that the buzz was that NXT would not be staying with USA Network. The big question remains who will end up with the rights to WWE Raw.
Be the first to comment