What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: Friday afternoon’s show in Barcelona

May 26, 2026

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Axiom vs. The Miz

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Barcelona, Spain, at Olimpic Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown streams Friday afternoon at 1CT/2ET internationally on Netflix. The show will air on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.