Ole Anderson dead at 81

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler and booker Ole Anderson (Alan Rogowski) died at age 81. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Anderson’s death was announced by Ricky Morton and other wrestlers from their era have also offered their condolences. Ole worked as Rock Rogowski before he took the Anderson name while replacing Lars Anderson as the tag team partner of Gene Anderson. Ole was an original member of the Four Horsemen with Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson. He also worked as a booker for Jim Crockett Promotions and Georgia Championship Wrestling. My condolences to Ole’s family, friends, and many fans.