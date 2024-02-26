What's happening...

Ole Anderson dead at 81

February 26, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler and booker Ole Anderson (Alan Rogowski) died at age 81. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Anderson’s death was announced by Ricky Morton and other wrestlers from their era have also offered their condolences. Ole worked as Rock Rogowski before he took the Anderson name while replacing Lars Anderson as the tag team partner of Gene Anderson. Ole was an original member of the Four Horsemen with Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson. He also worked as a booker for Jim Crockett Promotions and Georgia Championship Wrestling. My condolences to Ole’s family, friends, and many fans.

  1. TheGreatestOne February 26, 2024 @ 7:39 pm

    At one point in the late 70s/early 80s he was booking, wrestling, and owned a piece of one of the offices between Mid Atlantic and Georgia and had multiple years of making $250k+. Of the great bookers of his era, he’s probably overlooked because more people liked Graham and Watts.

    His turn on Dusty in the cage is one of the most well executed angles of all time.

    Just a brilliant mind for the business who refused to change with the times, but he didn’t need to because he had already done so well.

