MVP announces multi-year deal with WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MVP announced Friday that he and WWE have agreed to a multi-year agreement. The specific terms were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to MVP on his new deal. Not bad for a guy who was brought back to work a match or two.