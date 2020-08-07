MVP announces multi-year deal with WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
MVP announced Friday that he and WWE have agreed to a multi-year agreement. The specific terms were not disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Congratulations to MVP on his new deal. Not bad for a guy who was brought back to work a match or two.
Tonight, I’m drinking “the good stuff”. Yamazaki 18 from suntorywhisky is the spirit of choice. I have come to terms with @wwe on a multi year deal. MVP is in #thehurtbusiness for the foreseeable future! Kampai!… https://t.co/uyFK02lEne
— MVP (@The305MVP) August 8, 2020
