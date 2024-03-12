NXT TV preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen for the NXT North American Championship

-Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

-Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace

-Thea Hail and a partner vs. Kiana James and Izzi Dame

-Mr. Stone vs. Lexis King

-“OTM” Lucien Price and Bronco Nima vs. “LWO” Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro for a spot in the Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver

