MLW Fightland lineup: The card for tonight’s television taping (Philly reports needed)

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s MLW Fightland event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu

-Real 1 vs. Mance Warner

-Calvin Tankman vs. Willie Mack

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora for the MLW Featherweight Championship

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. and The Billington Bulldogs vs. Alex Kane, Mr. Thomas, and Myron Reed

-Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado for the MLW Middleweight Championship

-Samoan Swat Team vs. The FBI

Powell’s POV: The show will also feature the MLW debuts of Sam Adonis, Delirious, and Alec Price. Microman and Cesar Duran are also advertised. We are looking for reports from tonight’s taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com