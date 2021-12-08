MLW Fusion Alpha delayed

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW announced that the episode of MLW Fusion Alpha that was scheduled for Wednesday night has been pushed back a day. The show will now stream on Thursday at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube channel and FITE TV. Read the official announcement at MLW.com.

Powell’s POV: No explanation was offered for the delay. MLW announced earlier this week that the new MLW Azteca miniseries will stream on Thursdays at 7CT/8T beginning in January, so hopefully this week’s time slot works for you long term.