12/8 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver, Jamie Hayter vs. Riho, The Young Bucks vs. Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor, and Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed and 2point0

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 114)

Elmont, New York at UBS Arena

Aired live December 8, 2021 on TNT

[Hour One] Pyro shot off on the stage. The broadcast team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz checked in. Excalibur said their hearts go out to Jim Ross (radiation treatments) and ring announcer Justin Roberts (family matter) and then touted the show.

MJF’s music played, but CM Punk came out instead. Punk received more boos than cheers in MJF’s home area. “That’s all you got?” Punk started. “The crowd in Chicago is so much louder.” Punk mocked the fans by saying the New York Islanders hockey team had yet to win a game in the building.

Punk asked the Long Island crowd if MJF was their guy. Punk said he was getting hot, then removed his jacket. Punk was sporting a four pillars of AEW t-shirt with MJF replaced by Britt Baker. Punk said you can put over a woman due to her accomplishments, not because he wants to get into her pants.

Punk mocked MJF saying was better than Roddy Piper in Portland. He said MJF isn’t even as good as Piper was in the movie Hell Comes to Frogtown. Nice. The fans chanted something, which Punk responded to by saying that he couldn’t understand them, just like the Islanders don’t understand how to put the puck in the net. He continued to mock the Islanders by saying their win over the Ottawa Senators the night before was like him beating QT Marshall two weeks earlier.

Punk compared the Long Island fans pulling for MJF to him and other Chicago fans cheering for Dennis Rodman. “I’m not mad at you, I just feel a little bit sorry for you,” he said. Punk spoke about wanting to be next in line for an AEW Championship match and assumed that MJF wanted the same thing.

Punk said MJF stooped to a new low by threatening his dog Larry. Punk said Larry has bigger balls than MJF. Punk said he was having fun and took another jab at the Islanders by saying they haven’t won anything since 1984. Punk said he wants a match with MJF and he doesn’t want him to run like they do in Long Island, he wants him to stand and fight like they do in Chicago. Taz said on commentary this is why he never liked Punk and still doesn’t like him.

Punk said he’d even face MJF on this show, but he didn’t think he’d agree to it. Punk told the fans that if they like MJF and he’s their guy, then they’re all chickenshit. Punk left the ring and stopped on the ramp and encouraged the fans to bring it…

The broadcast team hyped Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver as the main event and ran through the other previously advertised matches. Excalibur said the battle royale was up next and questioned whether MJF could keep the diamond ring prize for a third consecutive year… [C]

Powell’s POV: Punk’s insult comedy routine on the Long Island fans was good fun. I’m already looking forward to Punk’s return to Long Island, as it’s hard to imagine these fans forgetting these insults.

A sports car was shown pulling into a parking lot. A narrator spoke as MJF was shown putting on his letterman’s jacket while the narrator listed some comical accomplishments. The narrator said that MJF might not be a viewer’s cup of tea, but he’s Salt of the Earth in Long Island…

MJF made his entrance wearing his letterman’s jacket and was introduced by Dasha. The other battle royale entrants were already at ringside…

1. The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. Wardlow eliminated Lee Moriarty. Dante Martin eliminated Matt Hardy. Lio Rush spun Martin around, but they were both knocked down. Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow had a big men moment. Wardlow clotheslined Hobbs over the top, but he remained on the apron. Rush knocked Hobbs off the apron to eliminate him heading into a picture in picture break. [C]

Powell’s POV: I’m not catching all of the eliminations. The match started quickly and MJF received the only televised entrance, so I’m not even sure who all of the entrants were at the beginning of the match. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett, who will fill in for me with this week’s WWE Smackdown coverage.