NXT UK TV results: Gibbons’ review of Meiko Satomura and Sarray vs. Xia Brookside and Eliza Alexander, Trent Seven vs. Tate Mayfairs, Josh Morrell vs. Primate, and Tiger Turan vs. Kenny Williams 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed July 7, 2022 on WWE Network and Peacock

The broadcast team was Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness…

1. Tiger Turan vs. Kenny Williams. The match swung back and forth as both men jostled to control. Turan hit a Stinger Splash, followed by a dropkick that sent Williams to the outside. Turan hit the suicide dive and brought things back inside. He went for a Swanton Bomb but Williams got the knees up.

Williams looked to have things sewed up after a PK but spent too much time talking smack. Turan rolled Williams up with a small package for the win.

Tiger Turan defeated Kenny Williams in 06:33

After the bell, Williams hit Bad Luck and ripped Titan’s mask off. But Turan had a second mask in underneath.

Gibbons’ Opinion: Kenny Williams is convinced that Turan is his former friend turned rival Amir Jordan in disguise. Do you know what? So am I. This match was supposed to act as Williams’ chance to prove his hunch. He failed as a result of being too focussed on trash talking Turan. Despite his loss it looked like Williams would come out on top by revealing the face of Turan. I struggle to see a final ending to this feud that doesn’t involve Jordan’s face being unveiled.

2. Josh Morrell vs. Primate. Primate struggled to get hold of Morrell who acrobatically avoided his grasps. Morrell flipped off the shoulders of Primate as he attempted a torture rack. Morrell hit a hip toss which infuriated Primate.

Primate fought back with a release German suppler, corner clothesline and back body drop. Morrell turned things back his way and went for his 450 Splash but Primate evaded. Primate went for the Pop-up Powerbomb but Morrell again evaded. Morrell hit the Code Red for the win.

Josh Morrell defeated Primate in 4:05.

Gibbons’ Opinion: It is interesting to see what is going on here. At first glance, it would seem this match was all about building up Primate after the disbanding of Symbiosis. Maybe a redemption story is in the offing for him. But perhaps this could be all about Morrell finally breaking free of his enhancement status. He looked fantastic in this match and made me want to see more.

NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov celebrated his successful title defences and anticipated a match with Wolfgang…

3. Tate Mayfairs vs. Trent Seven. Seven beat on Mayfairs from the get go. Seven unleashed chop after chop to Mayfairs in and around the ring. Seven landed a fake-out DDT and picked at Mayfairs. Following even more strikes, Seven hit the Seven Star Lariat for the victory.

Trent Seven defeated Tate Mayfairs in 4:05.

After the bell, Seven locked on the Finger Of Four leg lock. Sam Gradwell came out to the BT Sports Studios to make the save.

Gibbons’ Opinion: In case you’d missed it, Trent Seven is a big bad baddie now. So bad he will beat on poor jobbers even after he has won his match against them. Gradwell is not best pleased with Seven’s recent turn. A match between the two seems inevitable as we build towards Seven vs. Tyler Bate. If I had my way Seven vs. Bate should happen in front of a live audience during the Clash At The Castle week in Cardiff. But let’s see what happens.

A hype package aired ahead of Noam Dar defending his NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship against Mark Coffey.

4. Meiko Satomura and Sarray vs. Xia Brookside and Eliza Alexander. Brookside started things off against Sarray. After a bit of back and forth, Brookside gained the upper hand and tagged in Alexander. Alexander controlled Sarray until she tagged in Satomura and the NXT UK Women’s Champion turned things her way.

Alexander was dominated by Satomura. Later in the match, Sarray took Alexander off the apron and hit the Sarray Dropkick to Brookside. She brought Satomura back inn who hit the Scorpio Rising for the win.

Meiko Satomura and Sarray defeated Xia Brookside and Eliza Alexander in 9:27.

Gibbons’ Opinion: Decent match as the chemistry between both teams is good. It has been nice to see Sarray and Satomura working together and thriving on NXT UK. It’ll be interesting to see if Satomura puts her gold on the line against Sarray before she heads back to the U.S.