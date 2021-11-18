What's happening...

WWE makes another round of main roster talent cuts

November 18, 2021

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released the following wrestlers on Thursday.

-Isaiah Scott

-AJ “Top Dolla” Francis

-Ashante Adonis

-John Morrison

-Drake Maverick

-Tegan Nox

-Jaxson Ryker

-Shane “Slapjack” Thorne

Powell’s POV: Are the cuts ever going to stop? I’m truly surprised to see the remainder of Hit Row let go after B-Fab was released in the previous round of cuts. Nox was moved to Raw in the draft and never actually debuted on the brand’s television show. This is actually the second time that WWE has released the versatile Maverick. Best wishes to everyone who was let go in the latest round of “budget cuts.” Credit to Fightful.com and PWInsider.com for confirming a number of the releases. Obviously, we will add to the list if additional cuts are made.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom November 18, 2021 @ 10:37 pm

    I hope they alllllll go to AEW and STICK IT to WWE!!I know it’s a business,but this is horrible!!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.