AEW Dynamite and NXT poll results

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The October 7 NXT television show scored an A grade from 30 percent of our poll voters. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. C finished third with 23 percent.

-The October 7 AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 20 percent of the vote. D finished third with 16 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave Dynamite a B- grade thanks largely to the great dog collar match involving Brodie Lee and Cody. I gave NXT a C- grade because I felt it was a slightly below average show, which may be explained away by these episodes running against the U.S. VP debates. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features co-host John Moore reviewing the NXT Takeover 31 live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Title, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Title, Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream, the first look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and more...