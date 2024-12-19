TNA Impact, ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Erik Watts, Delirious, Gene Okerlund

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show is listed as the Best of 2024 part one. John Moore’s reviews are normally available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Our reviews will return on January 2 with the return of first-run programming.

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 40 percent of the vote. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show an C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 30 percent of the vote. C finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Erik Watts is 57.

-Delirious (Hunter Johnston) is 44.

-The late Gene Okerlund was born on December 19, 1942. He died on January 2, 2019 at age 76.