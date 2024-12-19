AEW Rampage lineup: Continental Classic match set for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-Brody King vs. Komander in a Continental Classic gold league match
-Konosuke Takeshita and Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis
-Harley Cameron vs. Willow Nightingale
-Lio Rush and Action Andretti in action
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.
