AEW Rampage lineup: Continental Classic match set for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Brody King vs. Komander in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Konosuke Takeshita and Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis

-Harley Cameron vs. Willow Nightingale

-Lio Rush and Action Andretti in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.