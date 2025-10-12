AEW Collision results (10/11): McDonald’s review of Megan Bayne and FTR vs. Willow Nightingale and JetSpeed, Kota Ibushi vs. Josh Alexander, Eddie Kingston vs. The Beast Mortos

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Christopher McDonald, ProWrestling.net Contributor

AEW Collision (Episode 113)

Taped October 8, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

Simulcast October 11, 2025, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] The show opened backstage with the “Triangle of Madness” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue issued a statement to Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Holly Cameron. Thekla, Hart, and Skye, letting them know they would ruin their lives, devour their souls, and fill Collision with madness. Storm, Cameron, and Statlander issued their own statement and said they have a date at WrestleDream…

Big Bill and Bryan Keith told Max Caster and Anthony Bowens that if they can’t get on the same page, then they would be able to help out with that by cracking their skulls. Caster and Bowens tried to issue a response, but they could not get through it without arguing with each other. Caster stormed off…

“The Top Gods” Dax Harwood Cash Wheeler, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford talked about how their alliance has paid off. Bayne and Ford let everyone know that they are going to make everyone bow down…

Willow Nightingale and “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey talked about taking flight for the first time in Jacksonville. Nightingale sat in the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot head and told the Top Gods that they will be sitting in the lion’s den tonight…

The Collision opening aired… Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary. Arkady Aura was the ring announcer…

1. Kota Ibushi vs. Josh Alexander (w/Don Callis). Alexander had control for most of the match until Ibushi mounted slammed him. Alexander followed up a Full Nelson into a German Suplex. When both men got to their feet, Ibushi put Alexander down again and hit him with a standing moonsault followed by a pin attempt with a count of two. After a few failed offensives from both men, Alexander went to the top rope, then attempted to get Ibushi on top of his shoulders. Both men fall backwards, with Ibushi landing awkwardly outside of the ring. Medical assistance came to ringside, and the match ended with Ibushi being counted out.

Josh Alexander defeated Kota Ibushi via count-out in 14:00.

Don Callis entered the ring, yelling, “This is what happens when you mess with the Callis Family.” Mark Davis ran to ringside to attack a helpless Ibushi. The attack was short-lived with Kenny Omega running out to clean house and taking out both Davis and Alexander…

Chris’s Take: This was supposed to be a marquee matchup between two talented and serious competitors. What makes this match tragic tonight is that it didn’t conclude with their usual wrestling storytelling but instead by injury. The match was disappointing, but also understandable given how Ibushi’s fall looked. The news that Ibushi broke his femur is heartbreaking. This was one of the matches where the lines between performance and real risk are blurred…

Schiavone announced how a match has been made between Kyle Fletcher and Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship at WrestleDream…

A video package was shown of the Fletcher and Briscoe feud…

A video package coming back from a commercial break showed the fallout between Samoa Joe and “Hangman” Adam Page…

2. Bryan Keith and Big Bill vs. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. With Caster and Bowens being reluctant to team up again, the reluctance showed with Bowens and Caster taking turns tagging themselves in because they wanted to start the match. Ultimately, Caster started the match, and Keith opened with high-energy takedowns until Bowens tagged himself in. After Keith tagged Bill in, neither Caster nor Bowens wanted to face him and kept tagging themselves out. Caster and Bowens were eventually able to work together until their issues got the best of them. The match ended with Bowens hitting Keith with the Mollywhopp…

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster defeated Bryan Keith and Big Bill in 10:20.

Chris’s Take: While this match had some good action, it was mainly to build the story of the tension between Caster and Bowens and them trying to outdo each other.

After the match, a clearly upset Keith and Bill ran into members of the Bang Bang Gang. Ace Austin issued a challenge, leading to a heated exchange between the two groups…

3. Dream Girl Ellie and Carolina Cruz vs. Anna Jay and Tay Melo. The match was ended quickly, with Jay hitting a Gory Bomb and Melo hitting a knee strike.

Anna Jay and Tay Melo defeated Dream Girl Ellie and Carolina Cruz in 2:10.

Chris’s Take: With the match being so brief, it was simply to build momentum for TayJay as they pursue the newly introduced AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Backstage, Lexy Nair interviewed The Conglomeration with Roderick Strong issuing a challenge to Jon Moxley. Willow Nightingale made it clear that she would be backing up her partners in Collision’s main event…

Schiavone announced how a match has been made for next week’s Dynamite between The Hurt Syndicate and GOA, as well as a Trios match at WrestleDream between The Demand and The Hurt Syndicate…

Footage from New York Comic-Con showed Darby Allin attacking Jon Moxley. This footage was followed up by a promo from the Death Riders. Moxley promised to smash Allin’s face the next time he sees him…

4. “The Triangle of Madness” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue vs. AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Harley Cameron. Storm started the match off strong against Thekla, who mounted a comeback with a few kicks, but Storm was able to bring her down with a Thesz press, then tagged in Cameron.

[Hour Two] Cameron showcased her agility with a drop toe hold and a dropkick to Hart. Hart was able to tag in Blue, who mounted an offense that lasted until Statlander entered the match, delivering a vertical suplex and chops to Blue. With Storm back in, executing three dropkicks and slamming Blue to the mat for a near fall, Blue fought back with a chin kick and tagged in Hart.

Hart and Blue attempted a double suplex until Storm reversed it into her own and then tagged in Statlander. Statlander delivered a double lariat and then a neckbreaker on Hart. With Statlander tagging in Cameron and double-teaming Hart, Thekla tried to intervene but was hit was a backstabber from Cameron. Statlander went for an enzuiguri on Hart, but she moved with Statlander, almost kicking Storm. With the miscommunication, this left Cameron isolated, which allowed Thekla to hit her a spear and end the match.

“The Triangle of Madness” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue beat AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Harley Cameron in 11:25.

Chris’s Take: During this match, all six wrestlers were able to take turns in the ring. While most matches like this feel rushed and chaotic, this match did not. All six women contributed to this being a good, entertaining match. The miscommunication allowed Storm and Statlander to play up their storyline.

A backstage segment showed Jack Perry entering Kenny Omega’s locker room. Perry apologized for what happened to Ibushi earlier in the night and for his past actions. Perry wanted Omega to know they share a common enemy, as in the Don Callis family, and he offered to have Omega’s back. Omega declined the offer, letting Perry know he does not trust him or his “big dumb dinosaur,” and if he really wants to prove himself, then he should show up to Dynamite…

MxM TV held a “casting call” open challenge, which was answered by “La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush, Sammy Guevara, and Dralistico…

5. “La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush, Sammy Guevara, and Dralistico (w/The Beast Mortos) vs. “MxM TV” Johnny TV, Mason Madden, and Mansoor (w/Taya Valkyrie). Starting, Dralistico and Johnny had a quick back-and-forth exchange until Mansoor and Guevara took over. The match continued with everyone taking turns tagging in and out. Rush no-sold MxM’s offense and hit the Bull’s Horns on Mansoor, which allowed Guevara to hit a swanton on Mansoor for the win.

“La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush, Sammy Guevara, and Dralistico defeated “MxM TV” Johnny TV, Mason Madden, and Mansoor in 3:45.

Chris’s Take: The match was ok, there wasn’t really much competitiveness to it. It wasn’t really much of a surprise with LFI getting the win.

6. Eddie Kingston vs. The Beast Mortos. With Mortos having already been at ringside with LFI, Kingston made his way to the ring. Kingston immediately went for his finisher, but was met with a Mortos taking control of the match. After a very physical onslaught, Kingston was able to make a comeback with a suicide dive. Mortos went for a corkscrew senton and missed, which allowed Kingston to hit an exploder suplex, followed by his spinning back fist to secure the win.

Eddie Kingston beat The Beast Mortos in 8:00.

Chris’s Take: Good back-and-forth action. With Kingston defeating a monstrous opponent like Mortos, it continues to build his momentum. Hook coming out to celebrate with Kingston adds intrigue to Kingston’s story.

7. Megan Bayne and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (w/Penelope Ford, Stokely Hathaway) vs. Willow Nightingale and “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey. Bayne and Nightingale started the match circling each other before locking up. They pushed each other around in a lockup without either relenting. Throughout the match, we saw fast-paced sequences between FTR and JetSpeed. At one point in the match, JetSpeed and Nightingale had FTR and Bayne locked into single-leg crabs simultaneously. Bayne was able to hit a few moves on Bailey, and Nightingale was able to hit a few moves on Harwood and Wheeler. Towards the end, Stokely distracted the referee, allowing Ford to hit a Doomsday Device on Nightingale, allowing Bayne to secure the win.

Megan Bayne and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler beat Willow Nightingale and “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey in 14:40.

After the match, Nightingale was attacked by both Bayne and Ford until Cameron ran out armed with a guitar neck. Collision ended with Nightingale and Cameron in the ring while Bayne and Ford retreated…