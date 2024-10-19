AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments were taped for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti for the AEW Trios Titles

-Ricochet vs. AR Fox

-“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. Rush and The Beast Mortos

-Daniel Garcia and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. “The Premier Athletes” Josh Woods, Ariya Daivari, and Tony Nese

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Bulk Bronson

-Jamie Hayter vs. Brooke Havoc

-House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews in action

Powell's POV: Collision was taped Thursday in Stockton, California at Adventist Health Arena.