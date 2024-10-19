What's happening...

AEW Battle of the Belts XII lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s TNT special

October 19, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Thursday for tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts XII television special.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Continental Championship

-AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May vs. Anna Jay in an eliminator match

-Lance Archer and Brian Cage vs. Jack Cartwheel and Jon Cruz

Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts XI was taped on Thursday in Stockton, California at Adventist Health Arena. The Battle of the Belts XII special airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT immediately following AEW Collision. Join me for live review of both shows tonight starting at 7CT/8ET.

