Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “Forged in Excellence” night one lineup: The card for tonight’s premiere event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “Forged in Excellence” event that will be held tonight in Windsor, Ontario at St. Clair College.

-Mike Bailey vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Rohan Raja vs. Jake Something in a Champion’s Grail match

-Gisele Shaw vs Miyu Yamashita (Yamashita will be added to the ROH Women’s Championship match on night two if she wins)

-Kushida and Kevin Knight vs. Aiden Prince and El Reverso vs. Rohit Raju and Sheldon Prince vs. Brent Banks and Johnny Swinger in a four-way for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Titles

-Bully Ray vs. Raj Dhesi (f/k/a Jinder Mahal) in a tables match

-QT Marshall vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

-Kylie Rae vs. Laynie Luck vs. Aurora Teves vs. Taylor Rising in a four-way

*Josh Alexander, El Phantasmo, and Stu Grayson vs. Alex Zayn, Trevor Lee (f/k/a Cameron Grimes), Rocky Romero, and Alex Zayne

Powell’s POV: The promotion is run by former TNA executive Scott D’Amore. Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis will be the broadcast team. McKenzie Mitchell will conduct interviews. Sam Leterna will be the ring announcer. MLP is running its second show at the same venue on Sunday. Both shows start at 6CT/7ET and are available via TrillerTV.com. The shows are available to purchase individually for $19.99 or for a two-night bundle for $29.99.