House of Glory “Salvation” results (10/18): Vetter’s review of TNA Champion Nic Nemeth vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, Mike Santana vs. Masato Tanaka for the HOG Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, ROH, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

House of Glory “Salvation”

October 18, 2024 in New York, N.Y. at NYC Arena

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

This is their usual building with another strong crowd of maybe 500 in attendance. Lighting is decent over the ring. JD from New York and Jesse Solomon provided commentary. NOTE that the entrance ramp is level with the ring; that would matter in a match later in the show.

* Daron Richardson came to the ring to start the show; he won a six-way at the prior HOG show and he jawed on the mic. Amazing Red came out and he has scary face paint on! His hair is in a tight, high mohawk and that makeup makes him look like a Mad Max extra. The match was going to begin, but J Bouji got in the ring instead!

1. Amazing Red vs. J Bouji (w/Daron Richardson). Red ran the ropes and hit a dropkick. They fought to the floor, where Red hit some chops at ringside. In the ring, Bouji snapped Red’s throat across the top rope at 3:00, and he kept Red grounded. Red fired up and hit a huracanrana at 6:00, then another for a nearfall. Red went for a Code Red but Bouji blocked it. Bouji hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Red missed a Swanton Bomb, and Bouji flipped him into a corner and got a nearfall at 8:30. They got up and traded chops. Red caught him with a spin kick to the head; Bouji hit a Pele Kick and a running swinging neckbreaker for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Daron tripped Red off-screen. It allowed Bouji to hit a springboard stunner for a believable nearfall. Bouji missed a moonsault, and Red immediately hit the Code Red for the pin. Good opener.

Amazing Red defeated Daron Richardson at 12:04.

* Richardson jumped in the ring and hit a low blow on Red and repeatedly punched him.

2. Joey Silver and “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon vs. Raheem Royal, Nolo Kitano, and Jay Armani. Silver came out in his light-up jacket and handed candy to fans. Nolo always has his swords with him. The crowd taunted Armani with a “pull your pants up!” chant. All six brawled at the bell and went to the floor. Clean-shaven Royal battled Lyon and whipped him into the guardrail. The commentators pointed out we hadn’t had a bell yet to officially begin. They all got back into the ring and traded punches. The heels were whipped into each other in the middle of the ring, then the babyfaces hit stereo bodyslams at 2:30. Silver and TME shoved suckers down the throats of the heels.

The heels began to work over Lyon in their corner; it doesn’t appear the ref has realized we never had a bell because it should have rang by now to officially begin. Silver got a hot tag at 6:30 and hit a dropkick on Armani. The heels now worked over Silver and kept him grounded. Royal hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 8:30. Royal missed a plancha on Silver and crashed hard to ringside. In the ring, Royal hit a series of chops. Silver hit a Poison Rana at 11:00, but the heels prevented him from tagging out. Lyon finally got a hot tag and hit a German Suplex. Midas jumped in and hit a spear.

Midas hit a rolling stunner. Royal hit a missile dropkick on TME. However, TME hit their Grand Finale face plant for a believable nearfall, but the ref was pulled from the ring. Lyon did a flip dive through the ropes but he accidentally struck the referee! Silver did a springboard moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Nolo and Midas traded blows. Midas hit a double Sliced Bread out of the corner at 15:00. Kitano hit a swinging neckbreaker on Midas but we had no ref! In the ring, TME again hit the Grand Finale (X-Factor) on Nolo for the pin. Fun match.

Joey Silver, Midas Black, and Jay Lyon defeated Raheem Royal, Nolo Kitano, and Jay Armani at 16:21.

3. Allie Katch vs. Diamond Virago. Virago has an LPW title but it doesn’t appear to be on the line. They are both essentially heels, which is a challenge. They jawed at each other before locking up and some standing switches. Katch isn’t taking this match seriously. Virago dropped her with a shoulder tackle at 2:00. Virago raked the eyes and yanked Allie to the mat by her hair and stomped on her. Allie fired up and hit some clotheslines at 5:30. Virago hit a spear for a nearfall, then a buttbump to the face; Allie indicated she liked it and wanted more! Katch hit the buttbump in the corner, then a rolling cannonball at 9:00.

Virago applied a Cobra Clutch but Katch rolled through and escaped. Katch hit an enzuigiri and was fired up. Virago hit a Shellshock swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 10:30. She kicked at Allie. Allie hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall, but she couldn’t hit her piledriver. Virago went back to the Cobra Clutch sleeper! She jumped on Katch’s back and kept the hold locked in, but Katch turned it into a backpack stunner to escape at 12:30. They got up and traded chops. Katch finally nailed the piledriver for the pin. Good match; considering the crowd didn’t really cheer for either, they held their attention well.

Allie Katch defeated Diamond Virago at 13:11.

* A video package aired for Idris Jackson.

4. Carlos Ramirez vs. Idris Jackson. They started brawling on the floor; I started my stopwatch at first contact. They made their way to ringside and hit each other with chairshots to the back. They got into the ring and brawled; the commentators pointed out we don’t have a ref yet. A ref got in here and tried to separate them but they shoved him to the mat and the prone ref rolled to the floor. Security jumped in the ring at 4:00 and tried to separate them, but of course, they inevitably got free and landed some blows on each other. A commissioner got on the mic and declared these two will fight each other in a steel cage at the show next month. A commentator said this will be the third steel cage match in HOG history.

Carlos Ramirez vs. Idris Jackson never technically started; they brawled for about 6:00.

5. Nic Nemeth vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo. Vikingo worked a ‘safe’ match last weekend in Dreamwave, not doing any of his spectacular high-flying moves. They tied up on the mat and traded intense reversals early. Obviously, Nemeth has a significant height and weight advantage. Vikingo hit a dive through the ropes at 2:30. In the ring, Vikingo hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Nemeth hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker. He set up for a superkick but Vikingo blocked it, picked up Nemeth, and slammed him into the corner. Vikingo charged toward the corner but crashed shoulder-first, and fell to the floor.

Back in the ring, Nemeth hit a leaping elbow drop for a nearfall at 5:00; he’s acting more heelish here than he has in his TNA run, and he tied up Vikingo on the mat. He turned it into a Camel Clutch and cranked back on Vikingo’s head. He clotheslined Vikingo over the top rope and onto a ramp that leads to the ring at 7:30. They fought on the ramp, where Nemeth hit a back suplex that seemed to hurt both men. They got back into the ring, where Vikingo hit some chops and an armdrag. Nemeth hit a Fameasser leg drop for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Vikingo hit a superkick, so Nemeth hit his own superkick.

They hit stereo Mafia Kicks and were both down at 11:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Vikingo hit a spinning kick to the head and collapsed in the corner. Vikingo immediately hit a Meteora running double knees in the corner. Vikingo went for a springboard flip dive onto Ziggler on the entrance ramp, but he landed awkwardly and clutched his knee (hopefully that is just good selling!). Nemeth immediately hit the Danger Zone (Zig-Zag!) on the ramp. He rolled Vikingo into the ring and pinned him. They shook hands and hugged.

Nic Nemeth defeated El Hijo Del Vikingo at 13:34.

* A commercial aired that announced the Hardy Boys are coming to HOG on Dec. 20. They then headed to a 15-minute intermission.

* Real 1 (f/k/a Enzo Amore) came to the ring. He looks homeless. The crowd chanted “How you doin’?” at him. He got on the mic and did his usual schtick about how you “can’t teach that!” He’s here to fight and he issued an open challenge. He might have just signed his own death sentence, because out came Crown Jewel champion Zilla Fatu! (NOTE I am going to call him Enzo in my review; grammar-check is confused by, and rejects “Real 1”).

6. Zilla Fatu vs. Real 1 for the HOG Crown Jewel Title. Again, Zilla still has less than 40 matches under his belt but he looks so good in the ring. Enzo rolled to the floor at the bell; he got back in and they locked up. Enzo snapped the arm in the ropes, which also caused the ropes to rake across Zilla’s eyes, and Enzo took control. Zilla hit a headbutt at 4:30 and regained control. He ripped open Enzo’s T-Shirt. He threw Enzo HIGH in the air and caught him for a Samoan Drop. Wow! Enzo ducked a Samoan Spike, but Zilla hit a German Suplex.

Zilla hit a running splash in the corner. Zilla hit a second-rope Gutwrench Suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. He hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Enzo got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall, then a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle. On the floor, Enzo picked him up as if going for a Razor’s Edge, but he rammed him into the ring post. Enzo immediately got back into the ring; Zilla also rolled in, but Enzo immediately hit a top-rope leaping DDT for a nearfall at 10:00. Enzo leapt off the top rope, but Zilla jumped and nailed a Samoan Spike to the neck and scored the pin. I would have preferred a total squash match, but that was fun.

Zilla Fatu defeated Real 1 (Enzo) to retain the HOG Crown Jewel Title at 10:41.

7. Mike Santana vs. Masato Tanaka for the HOG World Title. When I think of Tanaka, I still think of his ECW run. He has been in the U.S. for a while now, as he wrestled in a Deadlock Pro show last Sunday, too. Santana carried his title belt above his head as he came out of the back. An intense lockup to open, standing switches, and a feeling-out process, with Santana twisting the left arm, and we have a standoff at 3:00. They started trading forearm strikes, and Santana hit an enzuigiri, then a dive through the ropes onto Tanaka on the floor. They fought at ringside and went over the guardrail to fight into the crowd.

Santana struck Tanaka with a chairshot across the back at 6:00. Tanaka hit a chairshot to the ankle. Santana got back into the ring, but Tanaka hit his knee with more chairshots at 8:00. Tanaka stomped on Santana, but Mike got to his feet and they traded blows. Tanaka hit a snap suplex at 10:00, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall. They traded chops. Santana hit a kip-up stunner for a nearfall. Tanaka hit another DDT for a nearfall. Tanaka hit a flipping stunner out of the corner for a nearfall.

Santana hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, then a Buckle Bomb, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 13:00, and they were both down. Tanaka hit a top-rope superplex! Santana held on and hit a suplex. Tanaka nailed a rolling elbow for a believable nearfall at 14:30! He hit a diving forearm for a nearfall, but he missed a sliding clothesline. Santana nailed the discus clothesline for the pin. That was really good and intense, especially the final few minutes. I never doubted Santana was winning here, but this was fun. Tanaka is still able to keep up, too.

Mike Santana defeated Masato Tanaka to retain the HOG World Title at 15:33.

* Santana got on the mic and put Tanaka over. They hugged and Santana raised Masato’s hand. Masato got on the mic and noted that Santana is the champion, but he’d love another shot. The commentators reminded us they’ll be back Dec. 20 with the steel cage match, plus the Hardy Boys in action.

Final Thoughts: A really good main event is the best match of the show. Santana is the hands-down “male comeback wrestler of the year.” (And as an aside, Kylie Rae is the female comeback wrestler of the year.) Nemeth-Vikingo was really good too; it was intense and hard-fought. Interesting that the one time Vikingo went for a high-flying move, it backfired and cost him the match. Red-Bouji was really good, too, and that takes third. I definitely recommend this show.