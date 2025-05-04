Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “Mayhem – Night Two” results: Vetter’s review of Kushida and Kevin Knight vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, Rohan Raja vs. Rich Swann for the PWA Champion’s Grail Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “Mayhem – Night Two”

Replay available via TrillerTV+ and YouTube.com

March 15, 2025, in Windsor, Ontario, at St. Clair College

This show originally aired as a pay-per-view, but it was just posted for free on YouTube.com. (Is Windsor the south Detroit that Journey sings about?) This is Scott D’Amore’s promotion, and his fingerprints are all over this; it feels like a TNA-taped show, and I don’t mean that as a negative. The quality of the production is very good. Mauro Ranallo and Veda Scott provided commentary. We’ve seen multiple TNA tapings from this venue, and there are maybe 800 to 1,000 fans in attendance.

1. Blake Christian, QT Marshall, and Sheldon Jean vs. Bhupinder Gujeer, El Reverso, and Psycho Mike Rollins. Bhupinder and Sheldon opened. Blake and Reverso tied up at 2:30, with Blake hitting a shotgun dropkick; he kipped up and was booed. Mike entered and easily knocked down QT, so Marshall bailed to the floor at 5:00. They fought on the floor, and Blake hit a corner moonsault to the floor on Mike. In the ring, the heels began working over the massive Psycho Mike in their corner. Rollins hit a bodyslam. Gujeer hit a Spinebuster on Blake. Blake hit a superplex on El Reverso and locked in a modified Muta Lock.

Mike got in and bodyslammed Sheldon, then QT, then Blake, piling them onto each other for a nearfall at 9:30. Four guys fought on the floor while Reverso and QT fought in the ring, with Reverso hitting a DDT for a nearfall. Blake hit a springboard Spanish Fly on Reverso! QT immediately hit a Diamond Cutter on Reverso for the pin. Good, fast-paced action to open the show.

Blake Christian, QT Marshall, and Sheldon Jean defeated Bhupinder Gujeer, El Reverso, and Psycho Mike Rollins at 10:43.

2. Kylie Rae vs Taylor Rising in a women’s tournament semifinal match to crown the MLP Women’s Canadian Champion. The quarterfinals took place a day ago. They appear to be almost identical height and overall size, and they shook hands at the bell. They immediately went to the mat and traded reversals. Kylie hit a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall at 3:00. Taylor hit a stiff kick to the spine and kept Kylie grounded, tying up the left arm. Kylie finally broke free and hit a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall at 7:00, as she sold the pain in her arm. Kylie hit a Russian Leg Sweep and locked in a crossface hold in the center of the ring! Taylor bit Kylie’s hand to escape!

Taylor hit a discus elbow, and she dropped Kylie against the ropes. She hit a pumphandle bodyslam move for a believable nearfall at 9:00 and we got a “This is wrestling!” chant. Taylor hit a German Suplex, then another one, for a nearfall. Kylie again spun Taylor to the mat and reapplied the crossface, and this time Rising tapped out. That built nicely; I really thought it was ending minutes earlier when Kylie first applied the Crossface, but instead Taylor got to show off some of her offense, too.

Kylie Rae defeated Taylor Rising at 11:05 to advance to the finals.

* Sam Leterna interviewed Rohan Raja backstage about his title defense against Rich Swann later. Rohan has an Australian accent; I didn’t expect that. Raja vowed he was going to beat Swann tonight.

3. Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Alex Zayne vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Stu Grayson in a four-way. Well, this should be awesome! All four brawled at the bell. Stu and Zayne traded forearm strikes. Kaito hit a flying elbow drop on Stu. Ishimori hit a handspring-back-spin kick on Kaito at 1:30. Zayne flipped Kaito into the corner on Ishimori, then he hit a cannonball onto both of them! Stu hit a senton onto Zayne on the ring apron. Ishimori hit a moonsault to the floor on two guys. Kaito hit a flip dive onto all three guys at 3:30! Back in the ring, they all traded punches. We had two double clotheslines, and all four were down at 5:00, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant.

Zayne hit a German Suplex, tossing one opponent onto another. Kaito hit a Shining Wizard. He hit a Tiger Suplex on Stu for a believable nearfall. Ishimori hit a shoulder breaker on Kaito, and he tied Kaito in a Bone Lock. Stu hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 7:00. Stu hit a German Suplex onto each opponent, and we heard a “Suplex City!” chant. Stu hit a top-rope superplex on Zayne, and he celebrated. Ishimori nailed a Poison Rana on Kaito. Zayne nailed the Baja Blast swinging slam on Ishimori at 9:00. Zayne immediately nailed a pumphandle powerbomb to pin Ishimori. Now that is my style of match!

Alex Zayne defeated Stu Grayson, Kaito Kiyomiya, and Taiji Ishimori in a four-way at 9:21.

* Backstage, Sam Leterna interviewed Michael Richard, who was confident he would beat PCO later in the night.

4. Gisele Shaw vs. Sereena Deeb in the tournament semifinal match to crown the MLP Women’s Canadian Champion. In a nice spot, Deeb handed the commentators a booklet with her 1,000 submission holds. Basic offense early on, and Shaw hit a plancha to the floor at 3:00. In the ring, they traded chops. Deeb hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes and took control. Deeb twisted the ankle and kept Shaw grounded. Deeb applied a leg lock at 8:00; Mauro was trying to find which leg lock this was while flipping through the book. Funny. Deeb hit another Dragonscrew Legwhip.

Shaw hit a doublestomp to the gut at 9:30, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Shaw hit a jumping knee, then a spinebuster, for a nearfall. Deeb hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Shaw hit a powerslam for a nearfall, and they were both down at 12:00. This has been really good. Deeb applied an Octopus Stretch; Shaw hit a slam into the turnbuckles to escape, and they were both down again. Deeb nailed a chop block at 14:30, then a Dominator faceplant for a believable nearfall! Deeb applied a half-crab in the center of the ring.

Shaw nailed a running knee, but Deeb fell to the floor at 16:30, so Shaw couldn’t get the pin. In the ring, Shaw hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall, and we got another “this is awesome!” chant. Mauro responded with a “This is nuts!” Shaw leapt off the ropes, but Deeb caught her and applied a sleeper on the mat at 19:00. Shaw flipped over to escape. Shaw hit an OsCutter for a believable nearfall; these two were going all-out. Deeb got a backslide for a nearfall; Shaw immediately hooked both arms in a mousetrap cover for the pin. That was excellent.

Gisele Shaw defeated Sereena Deeb at 20:33 to advance to the finals.

* Kylie Rae came out to greet Shaw, as they will now meet in the finals. They hugged, but then Shaw beat her up and was loudly booed. Shaw got on the mic and cut a nice heel promo.

* PCO and a manager were backstage. He’s ready for his match!

5. PCO vs. Michael AR Clark in a street fight. Again, Clark has a massive physique; I admittedly hadn’t seen him before watching the show a day earlier. Clark came out first and he attacked PCO as he came to the ring, and they fought on the floor. They took turns hitting each other over the head with flimsy cookie sheets. Clark flipped PCO over the top rope and onto a guardrail link that was leaning against the ring, earning a “Momma Mia!” from Mauro, and a “he’s not human!” chant from the fans. Clark went under the ring and got some chairs, kendo sticks, and a barbed-wire two-by-four wood board. They brawled at ringside.

PCO struck Clark with a chair and he set up a table at ringside. PCO hit a top-rope somersault splash onto Clark on the table on the floor at 6:00, but it didn’t break! So, PCO hit a second one, and this time, they both crashed through the table. PCO went to dove through the ropes, but Clark struck him in the head with a garbage can at 7:30. In the ring, Clark put a trash can over PCO’s head and repeatedly hit it with a kendo stick. (I’ve never liked this spot; it doesn’t look like PCO is getting hurt by this at all.). Clark hit a coast-to-coast missile dropkick for a nearfall at 9:30.

Clark has a gash on the back of his head and was bleeding; it probably happened when they went through the table. He choked PCO while doing push-ups. PCO got the barbed-wire two-by-four and struck Clark with it in the back and forehead. PCO pushed a barbed-wire table into the ring (It has “PCO” written out in barbed wire!) He got a barbed-wire board, too! However, Clark picked him up and slammed PCO through a board in the corner to get a nearfall at 15:00. PCO pushed Clark onto a table at ringside; that one also didn’t break, as Clark bounced to the floor.

PCO dumped a bag of thumbtacks on the mat at 16:30, but Clark avoided being chokeslammed onto them. He shoved a handful of tacks into PCO’s mouth and kicked them out. Clark struck PCO REPEATEDLY over the head with a kendo stick, but PCO shrugged them off and he chokeslammed Clark onto the thumbtacks. PCO put the barbed-wire board onto Clark’s chest, and he hit the top-rope moonsault onto Clark, so the barbed-wire side pushed into Clark’s body, and PCO got the pin. Fairly standard hardcore match that this crowd really was into. Knowing PCO’s age… it’s amazing he keeps doing matches like this at such a high level.

PCO defeated Michael AR Clark at 17:51.

* Sam Leterna interviewed Matt Taven and Mike Bennett backstage. Bennett said Canada “smells like cat piss and warm garbage.” Their main event match against the Intergalactic Jet Setters is a first-time-ever meeting.

6. Billy Gunn and Bishop Dyer (f/k/a Baron Corbin) vs. Matt Cardona and Thom Latimer. Latimer cheated to beat Dyer 24 hours earlier. Cardona wasn’t on the first show. Latimer and Dyer opened, but Latimer rolled to the floor to stall. So, Cardona locked up with Dyer, but Bishop easily pushed him to the mat. Bishop hit a backbody drop on Latimer and some punches in the corner. Gunn entered at 4:30, backed Thom into a corner, and hit some punches, then he clotheslined Latimer to the floor and sent a crotch chop in his direction. (This crowd sure loves a crotch chop!)

The heels began working over Gunn. Billy hit a clothesline that dropped Cardona at 6:30. Dyer tagged back in and clotheslined Thom. Thom hit a spear on Bishop. Cardona choked Dyer with a shirt and the heels now worked over Bishop. Gunn got in and hit some punches. He hit a standing neckbreaker on Cardona at 9:30. Cardona accidentally hit Thom. Bishop immediately hit his Deep Six swinging faceplant to pin Thom. Decent match; this played out exactly as you would imagine. Bishop has really tried hard to impress with these two matches here.

Billy Gunn and Bishop Dyer defeated Matt Cardona and Thom Latimer at 10:15.

7. Rohan Raja vs. Rich Swann for the PWA Champions Grail. Standing switches to open, and a feeling-out process. Swann backed him into a corner and hit repeated punches. They brawled to the floor at 5:00. Raja slammed Rich onto the entrance ramp, and Swann sold pain in his left elbow. Back in the ring, Raja took control and kept Swann grounded. Raja hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes and the crowd was getting into it. They eventually punched each other until they both collapsed at 12:30. Swann hit a second-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall, then a second one for another nearfall. Raja hit a Black Hole Slam and switched to a Rings of Saturn double armbar. Raja hit a modified Flatliner for the pin. Good action.

Rohan Raja defeated Rich Swann to retain the PWA Champions Grail at 14:12.

8. “Intergalactic Jet Setters” Kushida and Kevin Knight” vs. “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. I’m wondering if Bennett and Kushida were in WWE at the same time; feels like there was likely some overlap. I didn’t hear the bell, so I started the stopwatch at first contact, as Knight and Taven locked up, and Matt hit a dropkick at 1:30 and celebrated. Knight got up and hit an even better dropkick. Nice! (Heel Taven is so much better than babyface Taven!) Knight hit a springboard crossbody block on Bennett. The IJS crotched Bennett around the ring post!

Knight jumped up onto the apron, then splashed onto Taven, who was seated in a chair at ringside, at 4:00. Knight leapt toward the floor, but the Kingdom caught him with superkicks. In the ring, Bennett grounded Kushida and stomped on his elbow, and the Kingdom worked over Kushida. Taven hit a suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Knight got in and traded punches with Taven, and Kevin hit another dropkick. The Kingdom now began working over Knight, with Taven hitting a clothesline for a nearfall at 9:00. Taven stood on Kevin’s throat and kept him in their corner for several minutes. Kushida got a hot tag at 12:00 and hit some Shotei palm strikes.

Knight hit his jump-up Frankensteiner on Taven. Taven hit Just The Tip of The Knee on Kushida. Kushida applied a cross-armbreaker on Bennett, but Taven made the save, and they were all down at 14:00. Kushida hit a fastball punch on Taven. Knight hit a top-rope crossbody block for a visual pin, but Blake Christian appeared, pulled the ref to the floor and slammed him against the guardrail. QT Marshall also got in and helped beat up Kevin. Rich Swann and Psycho Mike ran in for the save!

Sheldon Jean was out, too, helping QT and Blake set up a table on the floor. Josh Alexander ran out of the back to help the babyfaces, and we got a loud “Walking Weapon!” chant. Alexander slammed QT through the table. In the ring, Kushida rolled up Bennett for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Taven hit a superkick. A new ref came out, but Bennett only got a two-count on Kushida at 19:00. Knight hit a top-rope crossbody block on Bennett, and Kushida covered Bennett for the pin. Good match; I don’t know if we needed all the outside interference at the end, but it was fun.

Kevin Knight and Kushida defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett at 19:54.

Final Thoughts: I’ll reiterate this show is now free and available on YouTube, so it’s worth going out of your way to check out. I didn’t expect going into this that I would be raving about Shaw-Deeb as the match of the night. It was a standout match for both and just showed what each can do when given time and a good opponent. The Alex Zayne four-way is my type of non-stop, breathtaking action, and that takes second. The main event was good for third. While I didn’t love Dyer’s match, I’ll reiterate that Dyer seemed motivated with a point to prove.

Complaints? Eh, having Josh Alexander in the building and not getting him in a match is an obvious one. Raja-Swann was good, but I still wanted a bit more from that one. I am just a bit numb to the hardcore matches, even though PCO continues to do stuff he shouldn’t do at his age. I love the commentary team, and I’ll reiterate how this has the look and feel of a TNA taping, which should be no surprise as this is Scott D’Amore’s promotion. Check this out.