NJPW “Wrestling Dontaku – Night Two” results (5/4): Vetter’s review of Hirooki Goto vs. Callum Newman for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura for the IWGP Global Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Road to Dontaku – Night Two”

May 4, 2025, in Fukuoka, Japan, at Fukuoka Convention Center

Streamed live on New Japan World

The venue is an arena, and the attendance appeared to be 3,000 or more. The lights were low over the crowd, but the ring was well-lit. Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton provided commentary.

* This show features the final NJPW match for Bushi and Tetsuya Naito.

1. Ryusuke Taguchi and Katsuya Murashima vs. Jet Wei and Hitamaru Sasaki. Jet has short, dark hair. Hitamuro’s hair is the same shade of pink as TNA’s KC Navarro. Taguchi and Sasaki opened. Wei faced Murashima, and Jet hit a snap suplex at 2:30. Sasaki hit some Yes Kicks and some kicks to the spine on Murashima. Katsuya fired back with a shoulder tackle on Sasaki at 6:00, and he tagged Taguchi back in. Jet dropped Taguchi with a clothesline, then a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Murashima hit a Bulldog Powerslam. Jet came off the ropes, but Taguchi caught a leg and applied an ankle lock, and Jet Wei tapped out. That was pretty decent.

Ryusuke Taguchi and Katsuya Murashima defeated Jet Wei and Hitamaru Sasaki at 9:06.

2. “Bullet Club War Dogs” Taiji Ishimori and Gedo vs. Batten Burabura and Mentai Kid. I’ve not seen these two, either. Batten wore a boat captain’s hat and flamboyant makeup, giving him rosy cheeks. Mentai Kid wears a pink mask. Ishimori and Mentai Kid opened, and they appear to be the same height and overall size. MK hit a dropkick. Batten entered at 1:30 and tied up with Gedo and did some juvenile antics. The BCWD beat up Batten. Mentai Kid got back in and hit a Falcon Arrow on Ishimori, then a frogsplash for a nearfall at 4:30. Batten pushed a finger towards Ishimori’s rectum; I’ve never found that as amusing as the crowd does. Ishimori unloaded some kicks on Batten, got a Gedo Clutch rollup, and the pin. Meh; I liked what I saw from Mentai Kid.

Taiji Ishimori and Gedo defeated Batten Burabura and Mentai Kid at 6:00.

3. Yoshi-Hashi and Master Wato vs. “United Empire” Great-O-Khan and Jakob Austin Young. UE attacked, and we immediately had the bell. Wato hit a double bulldog. O-Khan whipped Yoshi-Hashi into a guardrail. In the ring, the UE worked over Wato. O-Khan hit his Mongolian Chops at 3:00. Yoshi-Hashi tagged in and hit a standing neckbreaker on O-Khan, then his Headhunter (running Blockbuster). O-Khan hit a gutbuster over his knee, then a gut-wrench suplex, on Y-H and kept him grounded. Yoshi-Hashi fired back with a DDT at 6:30, and they were both down. Wato and Young tagged back in and traded forearm strikes. Young hit a running knee to the back of the head. Wato hit a German Suplex with a high bridge to pin Young. Okay match; none of these four are particularly flashy or exciting wrestlers.

Yoshi-Hashi and Master Wato defeated Great-O-Khan and Jakob Austin Young at 8:49.

4. AZM, Starlight Kid, and Yuna Mizumori vs. Maika, Koguma, and Hazuki. I love having a Stardom match here to change gears. Yuna has orange-ish hair. The masked Starlight Kid opened against Koguma. Maika’s team hit triple basement dropkicks on Yuna. Maika hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 2:30. AZM entered and battled Maika. Maika hit a powerslam on AZM for a nearfall. AZM hit a spin kick to the head. Maika hit a delayed vertical suplex and they were both down at 5:00. Koguma hit a second-rope crossbody block on Yuna. Hazuki tied up Yuna in a crossface on the mat.

Yuna hit a hard clothesline on Hazuki. Starlight Kid hit a Twisted Bliss frogsplash. Yuna hit a powerbomb off her shoulders. Koguma hit a stunner on AZM. Hazuki dove through the ropes while Koguma dove off the top rope, and all six women were down on the floor at 7:30. In the ring, Hazuki hit a springboard dropkick on Yuna for a nearfall. Hazuki and Koguma hit stereo flying clotheslines on Yuna for a nearfall. Hazuki hit a brainbuster to pin Yuna. Really good action.

Maika, Hazuki, and Koguma defeated Starlight Kid, AZM, and Yuna Mizumori at 9:14.

5. El Phantasmo and Boltin Oleg (w/Jado) vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Rocky Romero. Again, ELP and Takeshita went to a 15-minute time-limit draw on Saturday for ELP’s TV title, but now they will fight next week in California for Takeshita’s NEVER Openweight Title, and that has a 60-minute time limit. Those two opened and traded quick reversals with neither able to land a big blow. They switched to trading forearm strikes at 1:00. All four fought on the floor. Oleg finally got a hot tag and hit some shoulder blocks at 4:30. He knocked down a mid-air Takeshita! He picked up Rocky, struck Takeshita with Romero’s legs, then hit a gutwrench suplex on Rocky! Nice!

Takeshita hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Oleg at 6:00. Rocky hit a tornado DDT on ELP, then a dive through the ropes onto Phantasmo. They hit a team stuffed piledriver on Oleg. ELP hit a huracanrana on Takeshita, and Oleg hit an F5 on Rocky. Oleg then hit the Kamikaze (forward Finlay Roll) and pinned Romero. Good action.

El Phantasmo and Boltin Oleg defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Rocky Romero at 8:04.

6. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yoh, Tajiri, Toru Yano, and Ryota Chikuzen vs. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Zack Sabre Jr., Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa, and Robbie Eagles. I last saw Tajiri wrestle at GCW’s huge show in January in Hammerstein Ballroom, and his hair is all white and gray; he opened in a knuckle lock with Sabre — talk about wrestling bridging generations! Sabre tried a Stretch Muffler, and he tied up Tajiri’s legs on the mat. Eagles and Yoh entered at 2:30. Yano tagged in and removed a corner pad. Eagles and Fujita wish-boned Yano’s legs. Fujita hit a springboard dropkick on Yano. Oiwa tagged in at 5:00 and battled Yano.

Ryota, in red trunks, tagged in for the first time and traded chops and forearms with Oiwa. Ryohei hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Tanahashi got in and tied up Sabre at 8:00. Tanahashi snapped Sabre’s neck between his ankles! Sabre hit his Pele Kick to the shoulder and stomped on Tanahashi’s elbow. TMDK took turns hitting blows on Tanahashi in the corner. Hartley hit a massive senton splash at 9:30, then he hit a double clothesline. Tanahashi nailed a High Fly Flow (frogsplash) on Hartley for the pin. That was really fun. Tajiri wasn’t asked to do too much, and I liked what I saw of Ryoto.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yoh, Tajiri, Toru Yano, and Ryota Chikuzen defeated Zack Sabre Jr., Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa, and Robbie Eagles at 10:21.

7. “Los Ingobernables de Japon” Tetsuya Naito, Bushi, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Shoto Umino, and “Just 4 Guys” Taka Michinoku and Taichi. Taichi and Naito were in the ring, but Naito bowed out before locking up. Bushi hit a double huracanrana on Ishii and Shota. Shingo and Hiromu hit a team shoulder tackle on Taichi at 2:30. Hiromu hit some chops on Taka. Ishii got in, and he traded forearm strikes and chops with Hiromu; these two have had some great exchanges lately. Ishii hit a suplex; Hiromu hit a German Suplex; Ishii hit a back suplex, and they were both down.

Shota entered at 5:00, but Hiromu hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Naito tagged in for the first time and hit an armdrag on Shota. Naito hit a tornado DDT on Taka. Shingo tagged in and traded blows with Shota. Shingo nailed a sliding clothesline, and they were both down at 7:00. Shota hit a tornado DDT and a clothesline. Taka hit a Pump Kick on Shingo. LIJ hit stereo basement dropkicks on Taka. Naito got in and hit a Destino on Taichi. Bushi dove through the ropes onto Shota at 9:30. Shingo hit a hard clothesline on Taka, then a Burning Dragon (DVD) on Taka for the pin. If you were expecting Naito to go ‘all-out’ in his final match, you will be sorely disappointed — he was in the ring maybe 80 seconds.

Tetsuya Naito, Bushi, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Shoto Umino, Taka Michinoku, and Taichi at 10:04.

* LIJ did their pose with their fists together in the air and posed for photos, but no post-match speech, and that has to be a bit disappointing, too. “It is the end of an era,” Walker said. My reaction to the match and post-match segment is “that’s it?” Read my thoughts below.

8. Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura for the IWGP Global Title. Basic reversals early on and an extended feeling-out process. Yota targeted Yuya’s previously injured right elbow. They were setting a pace to go long. Yuya hit a shotgun dropkick at 7:30 but shook out the pain in his elbow as they were both down. Yuya hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Yota dove to the floor on Uemura at 9:00. In the ring, Yota hit a Stinger Splash. Yuya hit a basement dropkick on the knee, and he began targeting the knee, applying a Figure Four at 11:00. Uemura hit a German Suplex. Yota hit a dropkick; Uemura hit a dropkick, and they were both down at 14:00.

Yuya hit a twisting uranage for a nearfall. Yota locked in a cross-armbreaker; Yuya eventually reached the ropes with his free hand at 17:00. Yuya got up and hit some chops but was selling the pain in his elbow. Yota hit a hard knee lift to the jaw. Yuya hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and he went back to the Figure Four at 19:30. Yota eventually reached the ropes. Tsuji hit an enzuigiri. Yuya hit a German Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall at 21:30. Uemura hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a frogsplash for a nearfall. Yuya hit a Deadbolt suplex, but Yota popped to his feet, hit the Gene Blaster (spear) and scored the pin. Good match; they started a bit slow but really had a frenetic final few minutes.

Yota Tsuji defeated Yuya Uemura to retain the IWGP Global Title at 23:42.

* All of LIJ returned to the ring and again posed for a photo. Charlton pointed out that Tsuji was now the ‘centerpiece’ of the pose, with two guys on the mat and two standing in the background, and Chris said how symbolic it was that Naito was passing the torch. Naito and Bushi started to head to the back. Yota got on the mic and said that whether they are together or not, they are always ungovernable and are always connected. Naito and Bushi vanished to the back. Yota again addressed the crowd, and he mentioned Gabe Kidd, and immediately, Kidd came to the ring. He told Kidd that he wants to finish their business. Kidd said when they last fought, it was a double knock-out, and he challenged Yota to a match on June 15 at Dominion.

9. Hirooki Goto vs. Callum Newman for the IWGP World Title. Goto avoided Newman’s sprinting Mafia Kick, and they traded forearm strikes early on. Newman hit an enzuigiri, then a plancha to the floor at 1:00. Goto took control back in the ring, hitting a brainbuster for a nearfall at 4:30. Goto hit a Russian Leg Sweep and tied a leg lock around Newman’s head. Newman hit a flip dive over the top rope at 9:00, and he was fired up. He sold the pain in his neck. In the ring, Newman hit a Tiger Suplex for a nearfall, and he clutched at his sore neck. Goto hit a neckbreaker over his knee, and they were both down at 11:30.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Newman put his hands behind his back and let Goto hit some forearm strikes (I’ve never understood this. Yes, he’s showing how tough he is… but this is a title match!) Newman hit a German Suplex and an enzuigiri, but Goto hit the GTW slam for a nearfall at 15:30. Goto hit an OsCutter on the apron, and they both collapsed to the floor. Goto finally rolled into the ring at the 19-count. Newman immediately hit a running knee, then a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. They traded clotheslines, and Callum hit a Rainmaker clothesline for a nearfall at 19:00.

Newman hit another OsCutter, then a brainbuster, for a believable nearfall. Walker and Charlton were going nuts on commentary. Goto hit a clothesline and they were both down at 21:30. Goto hit a swinging sideslam for a nearfall. Newman hit a superkick; Goto hit a clothesline, then another GTR clothesline, dropping Callum over his knee, for the pin. That was really good.

Hirooki Goto defeated Callum Newman to retain the IWGP World Title at 24:00 even.

* Goto got on the mic and wondered who would be his next challenger. Zack Sabre Jr. came to the ring and he spoke in fluent Japanese, telling Goto he will be next. They shook hands. However, Shingo Takagi got in the ring and had his own mic. He said he doesn’t have a belt, a wife, kids, or even a faction now. He wants the title shot! Shingo said he would challenge the winner of Sabre and Goto, and he turned and left.

Final Thoughts: Have you worked at an entry-level job with someone who has given his two-week notice, keeps showing up to work, but his heart isn’t into the work anymore? He’s just there, going through the motions, until his time runs out? Yeah, that’s Naito’s run in the past month, and really most of the past year. While Hiroshi Tanahashi is having one inspired singles match after another, giving fans a great retirement tour… Naito has been just listlessly punching a clock and doing the minimum. This was a sad, lifeless final effort from him. The T-shirt never came off, and he certainly didn’t break a sweat. Walker and Chris pretend to be excited as Naito and Hiromu have hit the laziest double clotheslines you’ve ever seen in the past six months, and that was the case here. I know my opinion here will not be popular… but NJPW will be much better without the Naito that we’ve seen perform for the past 10 or so months. He’s had a great career, his body is clearly shot… I hope he takes a long, indefinite time away from the ring.

Speaking of inspired runs… Goto has really delivered in his world title run. I admittedly am not a big fan of Goto and preferred that Sabre keep the title belt. But Goto has really stepped up in this title run this winter and spring with some of his best work. No, I never thought Callum was winning, but this was a very good match and easily the best of the night. Tsuji-Uemura started a bit slow but picked up nicely and earned second place.

I love the idea of NJPW using guys like Mentai Kid and Jet Wei, and mixing in a Stardom match, too. I would much rather see a new, young, fresh face in the undercard than see them trot out Hiroyoshi Tenzan, who legitimately looked ill and unhealthy when we last saw him in a televised match a month ago. NJPW returns to California on Friday with ELP vs. Konosuke Takeshita.