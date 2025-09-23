Randy Savage biopic in development, script written by Lanny Poffo

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The late Randy Savage is the subject of a biopic that is being developed by Artists for Artists. The script for the film Macho was written by Eric Shapiro and Savage’s brother, Lanny Poffo, who died in 2023. Read more on the story at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The Artists for Artists production company is owned by Johnny Ryan Jr. and Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson. Here’s hoping that they actually follow through with this biopic, unlike the Hulk Hogan biopic that director Todd Phillips and actor Chris Hemsworth were involved with before it was scrapped.

