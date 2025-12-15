Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 94-95 results: Vetter’s review of PME vs. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. The Revolution for the vacant Glory Pro Tag Team Titles, Dan the Dad vs. Moses

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 94-95)

Taped October 26, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri, at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered December 7, 2025, and December 14, 2025, via YouTube.com

Both shows are available for free on their YouTube channel. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. This is the club that has a low ceiling; a wrestler could easily hit the ceiling on a superplex. The audio quality was not ideal but it felt like it was better than the last episodes. The crowd was perhaps 250. (In the final match of these five, the commentator described the crowd as 200-plus, so we’re on the same page.)

Episode 94

1. Aminah Belmont vs. Shazza McKenzie. Shazza wore a tan outfit like she’s a guide through an Australian safari; it’s certainly not her regular ring gear! (The commentator noted this was taped at the Halloween episode.) A tie-up, but Aminah threw Shazza’s safari hat to the floor and got booed. Shazza hit an armdrag and a basement dropkick at 1:30. Belmont hit a DDT onto the ring apron, and she kicked Shazza to the floor. Back in the ring, Aminah was in charge and kept Shazza grounded.

Aminah hit a senton for a nearfall at 3:00 and applied a sleeper. Shazza hit a running knee as Aminah was in the ropes, then she hit her roundhouse kicks while Aminah was still in the ropes. Shazza hit a running powerbomb for a nearfall. Belmont hit a headbutt and a DDT for a nearfall at 5:00. They traded rollups. Shazza hit the Splits Stunner for the pin. They got a lot of offense in a match that short. Kudos.

Shazza McKenzie defeated Aminah Belmont at 6:02.

2. Raheem de la Suede vs. Trent Daniels. My first time seeing Daniels; he’s white with short dark hair. Raheem is wildly popular here. Raheem asked the ref to help him remove his fur jacket; Trent attacked from behind (lots of boos!) and we’re underway! Trent jawed at the fans; he turned around, and Raheem hit “Suede Shoes” (Cave-In stomp to the chest) for the pin! Don’t blink!

Raheem de la Suede defeated Trent Daniels at 00:53.

3. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia vs. “The Revolution” Anthony Lopes and Quest Parker for the vacant Glory Pro Tag Team Titles. I have, on several occasions, compared Quest to Davey Bang! PME were just on AEW/ROH TV recently. The belts are vacant because The New Guys both have suffered serious injuries; at least one of them considers himself retired. All six fought at the bell. Bang and Matthews hit flying knees to the floor on Marino. In the ring, Quest and Lopes battled Philly. Bang and Matthews hugged Lopes and Parker, then those four traded forearm strikes.

PME piled the Revolution in the corner, and Philly hit a cannonball onto them both for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a senton on Lopes, with Marino getting the nearfall. Bang hit an enzuigiri on Collins. Quest hit a top-rope crossbody block on PME. He hit a German Suplex on Collins at 4:30. Bang tried a top-rope crossbody block, but PME caught him. Bang tried chopping both heels, then he hit a handspring-back-double elbow. Bang hit a Swanton Bomb across PME’s backs as August held them down. Bang hit a moonsault to the floor, while Matthews hit a dive to the floor on the opposite side of the ring. (It’s their signature spot.)

Quest hit a Lethal Injection on August, and Lopes hit a German Suplex on Matthews for a believable nearfall. Marino hit a doublestomp to Lopes’ back for a nearfall at 7:30. Suddenly, everyone was down. The Revolution hit stereo German Suplexes on Bang and Matthews, so BandM hit their own German Suplexes. Bang hit a jumping knee on Marino; Marino hit a Lungblower on Bang. PME hit a team Flatliner on Bang for a believable nearfall, and everyone was down again at 9:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Bang and Matthews hit their team top-rope doublestomps. PME hit discus forearm strikes. Bang hit a tornado DDT. Bang nailed the Spears Tower on PME, then a top-rope 450 Splash to pin Collins! Very good match.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia, and “The Revolution” Anthony Lopes and Quest Parker to win the vacant Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 11:04.

Episode 95

1. Devin O’Neal and Steven O’Neal vs. Cordell Cain and Chris Hendrix. Ugh, I saw the O’Neal brothers on one of Glory Pro’s recent outdoor shows, and I wasn’t impressed with Devin, the younger, heavier one. I’ve compared Cordell’s overall look to Raven’s, with the flannel shirt tied around his waist. Steven and Hendrix opened. Cordell hit a headscissors takedown on Steven. The babyfaces hit stereo dives on the O’Neal brothers. In the ring, Devin slammed one opponent onto the other.

The O’Neals worked over Hendrix in their corner. Steven choked him in the ropes. Hendrix finally hit an enzuigiri at 5:30, and he made the hot tag to Cain. Cordell hit a crossbody block in the corner, and the crowd was finally alive. Cordell hit a top-rope flipping cannonball onto a standing O’Neal. The babyfaces hit stereo spin kicks on Devin. Hendrix hit a top-rope doublestomp to Steven’s chest, then Cain hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Devin hit a double clothesline. The O’Neals hit a double chokeslam on Cain for the pin. Meh.

Devin O’Neal and Steven O’Neal defeated Cordell Cain and Chris Hendrix at 8:15.

* Footage aired of Moses outside, and he talked about his feud with Dan the Dad. He said Dan hasn’t shown him much respect.

2. Dan the Dad vs. Moses (the loser must apologize to the winner). The crowd was fully behind Dan. Moses got on the mic and said he wants Dan to apologize and to mean it. Dan tackled him, and we’re underway! They brawled to the floor, and Dan hit some chops against the guardrail. Moses hit a suplex on the hardwood floor at 1:30; the commentator noted that it had to hurt both of them. Moses rolled him into the ring and got a nearfall. He stomped on Dan and choked him in the ropes. Dan fired up and hit a series of jab punches.

Dan shouted, “You are so grounded!” as he hit a spinebuster at 4:30. Funny. Dan hit a punch to the jaw that dropped Moses, and Dan got a nearfall. Moses hit a suplex and applied a Boston Crab, but Dan reached the ropes at 6:30. Dan put Moses’ feet on the top rope and hit a Flatliner for a nearfall. Dan hit a DDT for a nearfall at 9:00. Moses wedged a chair in the corner. Dan removed his belt, but set it down. Dan pushed Moses face-first into the wedged chair, then rolled him up and got the pin.

Dan the Dad defeated Moses at 10:11.

* Moses got on the mic and said he was sorry… that Dan can’t keep his nose out of other people’s business. And he’s sorry that … other wrestlers had had more success in their careers than Dan. And he’s sorry… that Dan is such a bad dad! Moses stormed to the back. Dan was livid and snapped his glasses in half.

Final Thoughts: I think it’s fair to say the matches from the prior two episodes were a bit better than these ones. The three-way tag was pretty decent. I wish Shazza and Aminah had been given more time. Each episode is about 35 minutes.