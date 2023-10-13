Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode six results: Vetter’s review of Dan the Dad vs. Rohit Raju for the Alpha One Zero Gravity Title, Ethan Price vs. Moses the Deliverer, Tootie Lynn vs. Mason St. Goods

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (episode six)

Premiered October13, 2023 via YouTube.com

Taped September 24 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

This is the second episode from their most recent taping. Reed Duffy was on solo commentary.

* Tootie Lynn came to the ring. Reed talked about Calving Tankman wanting to face Tootie one-on-one. An interviewer asked her about Calvin’s challenge. She noted that he wasn’t there, but she is. Mason St. Goods hit the ring instead. A heel manager said Tankman didn’t want to wrestle in front of this crowd so he skipped.

1. Tootie Lynn defeated Mason St. Goods in an intergender match at 5:58. He hit a spinning back hand that knocked her down, and he stomped on her. It goes without saying, he is much taller, heavier, stronger than her and it’s absurd to think she could go toe-to-toe with her. He grounded her with a chin lock. He missed a springboard spin kick. She hit a running knee to his collarbone for the pin. Okay match.

2. Ethan Price defeated Moses the Deliverer at 10:29. Ethan has been showing heelish tendencies in recent months, frustrated that he can’t get a pin. This is a matchup of teammates colliding. Moses has dreadlocks and is similar to Kofi Kingston, while I always compare Price to Eugene Dinsmore. Price applied a belly-to-belly bearhug at 4:00, then a powerslam for a nearfall. Moses hit an enuzigiri at 5:30. He hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 7:30, and Reed Duffy was shocked Price kicked out. Price hit a second-rope slam for a believable nearfall at 9:30. Out of nowhere, Rahim de La Suede grabbed Moses leg! It allowed Price to hit a fisherman’s DDT for the cheap pin.

* Price offered a handshake. Moses pointed to Rahim on the floor. Price ‘claimed’ that he didnt’ see the intereference, but Reed Duffy was adamant that Price saw the cheating. Moses left on his own.

3. Rohit Raju defeated Dan the Dad to win the Alpha One Zero Gravity Title at 13:48. Dan applied the headlock and ran the ropes while still holding his coffeee mug. Rohit knocked the cup away, and Dan was angry, with the crowd chanting “you f–ked up!” Dan removed his shirt and they had an intense lockup. Dan hit a schoolyard takedown at 2:30. Dan hit a series of jab punches to the face. Rohit hit a running penalty kick to the chest and an elbow drop for a nearfall at 6:00, and the crowd rallied for Dan. Rohit applied a Texas Cloverleaf, and he switched to a crossface, but Dan reached the ropes at 7:30.

Dan hit a series of clotheslines and a back elbow in the corner, then a running kick in the corner. He hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Dan put Rohit’s feet on the top rope and hit a Flatliner for a nearfall at 10:00. The crowd chanted, “who’s your daddy?” Rohit hit a top-rope doublestomp to the back for a nearfall, then a spin kick to the head for a nearfall. Dan took his belt off and hit Rohit across the butt. He nailed a backpack stunner for a nearfall at 12:30, but Rohit got his feet on the ropes. Rohit grabbed the belt but the ref confiscated it. Rohit hit a Flatliner onto Dan’s title belt for the cheap pin. Okay match. (Why was it okay for Dan to use the belt, but the ref stopped Rohit from using it?)

* In a backstage segment, Warhorse is angry at Jake Something. Warhorse is ready for their casket match. “You know you met your match. You have met unstoppable energy.”