10/13 Flashback – Dot Net Weekly (10 Years Ago – 10-3-2013): Bryan and Brie engagement announcement, Robocop-Sting, Rhodes-McMahon family segment, WWE PPV buyrates, Angle’s health, Dixie-Hogan, more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Today we present the Dot Net Weekly flagship podcast from 10 years ago this week (10-3-2013) featuring Chris Shore, Will Pruet, and Jake Barnett. They discuss the death of Cousin Luke, the lack of focus on the WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton for the vacant title, a preview of WWE Battleground, WWE buyrate discussion, the engagement announcement for Bryan and Brie Bella, some Robocop-Sting talk, their Best Moments of the Week picks including the Rhodes family and McMahon family segment, concern over Kurt Angle’s possible return, Mickie James, Ken Anderson, Dixie Carter-Hulk Hogan, TNA Bound for Glory with A.J. Styles and Bully Ray, and much more.

