Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s Bound For Glory go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Mike Bailey vs. Samuray Del Sol

-Crazzy Steve vs. Black Taurus in a No DQ match

-Trinity and Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans

-Rhino and PCO vs. Moose and Brian Myers

-Heath vs. Kenny King

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET.