WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for The Bloodline vs. Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles

January 16, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.384 million viewers for Fox, according to F4Wonline.com. The number was down from the 2.465 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.67 rating. One year earlier, the January 13, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.326 million viewers and a 0.55 rating.

