AEW Rampage rating: Penta and Rey Fenix vs. Private Party

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 284,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 339,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Ouch. Rampage finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous show’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the July 21, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 415,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating for the Royal Rampage edition.