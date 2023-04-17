What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

April 17, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Ashley D’Amboise vs. Maki Itoh

-Brett Gosselin and Bobby Orlando vs. Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy

-Emi Sakura vs. Mizuki

-Mike Magnum, Jack Tomlinson, and Zack Clayton vs. Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker

Powell’s POV: I will update this list if additional matches are added to the lineup. AEW Dark Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.

