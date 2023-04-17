WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Brock Lesnar returns to respond to Cody Rhodes challenging him to a match at WWE Backlash

-U.S. Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title match

-Trish Stratus addresses her attack on Becky Lynch

-Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in North Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.