AEW Rampage lineup: Title match set for Saturday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dralistico for the AAA Mega Championship

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Saturday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).