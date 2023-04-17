GCW “Red Means Green”: Vetter’s review of Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver vs. Reed Bentley and John Wayne Murdoch for the GCW Tag Titles, Allie Katch and Effy vs. Tommy Rich and Doug Gilbert, Tony Deppen vs Shigehiro Irie, Blake Christian vs. Myron Reed, Bryan Keith vs. Calvin Tankman

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Red Means Green”

Streamed on FITE.TV

April 16, 2023 in Evansville, Indiana at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Attendance was probably only 200-250, which seems really small in this big of a venue. I remember this auditorium because the upper deck is really high up, and the last time GCW ran here, Matthew Justice leapt off the balcony; just an insane dive.

Dave Prazak and Nick Maniwa provided commentary.

1. Axton Ray and Gringo Loco defeated “The Bang Bros” Davey Bang and August Matthews at 14:35. This was supposed to be Axton and Shane Mercer; Prazak said there were going to be some changes to the card. Loco and Bang started. August and Axton entered at 2:30. August went for a dive to the floor, but Axton caught him. In the ring, Loco and Axton worked over August. I’m a big fan of the big, thick Axton, who looks like a football player but actually has a gymnast background. Loco hit a moonsault at 6:00 for a nearfall.

Loco and Ray lifted their opponents above their head and turned it into simultaneous Blue Thunder bombs. Davey finally made the hot tag at 9:00 and he hit a superkick on Loco. Davey hit a moonsault to the floor while August hit a flip dive to the floor. Back in the ring, Ray hit a backbreaker over his knee on Davey. Loco hit a Angel’s Wings faceplant on August. Loco hit his Waterfall (modified Angle Slam) off the top rope on Bang and everyone was down at 11:30.

Bang hit a Canadian Destroyer on Axton. Loco hit a stunner on Matthews. Bang hit a Poison Rana on Loco. Axton hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Bang. Bang hit the “Ride The Bus” team spear move on both opponents. However, the Bang Bros each missed a 450 Splash. Axton hit a dive over the top rope to the floor on August. In the ring, Axton hit a Doctor Bomb on August, while Loco hit his top-rope swinging powerbomb on Bang, to score simultaneous pins. Good high-energy opener.

2. Bryan Keith defeated Calvin Tankman at 10:49. Keith attacked before the bell and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall just seconds in. They went to the floor, where Tankman swung Keith’s head into the ring post, then slammed him on the ring apron. They brawled at ringside; plenty of room to move in front of the fans in this large room. In the ring, Keith hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 3:00, and he began targeting the left knee of the 350-pound Tankman. Tankman dropped him with a devastating forearm.

Tankman hit a splash for a nearfall at 6:00. Keith fired back with his own forearm shots, but Tankman again dropped him with a hard forearm. Keith hit a Diamond Dust stunner at 8:00. Tankman hit a spinning back fist, a backbreaker over his knee, and a clothesline for a believable nearfall, and Tankman was stunned that didnt’ get the win. Keith hit a back suplex and a running kick at 10:00, then a knee strike for a believable nearfall. Tankman went for the pop-up spinning back fist, but Keith ducked it, rolled up Tankman, and got the fluke victory. Really hard hitting; let’s run that one back.

3. “Bussy” Effy and Allie Katch defeated Tommy Rich and Doug Gilbert at 9:06. A quick internet search says Gilbert is 54 and Rich is 66. Prazak said that Gilbert’s first match in this building was in 1973! Gilbert got on the mic and said they’ve been around the world, and he is here to wrestle a team called… he didn’t finish. The crowd chanted “Bussy!” and Gilbert told them to shut up, so they are going heel. Gilbert then said, “I never really liked coming to Evansville, Indiana, and to me, Evansville is like the butt hole, the end of the world.”

Bussy charged into the ring and they all brawled. Effy and Katch rubbed their groins in Gilbert’s face. Effy kissed Rich, the he kissed Gilbert, which of course drew massive pops. Prazak said this is probably the first time Rich and Gilbert have fought a female opponent. Interesting point. The heels worked over Effy, with Gilbert hitting him with the top of the bat. Gilbert hit a piledriver at 6:00. Allie finally made the hot tag and she hit her clotheslines in the corner, then her hip attacks, then her rolling cannonballs, on each heel. Effy peeled down his trunks for some butt humor, and he slammed down on Gilbert for the pin. If you like these legends, you may enjoy this match.

* Quick back story: Blake Christian, who turned heel Jan. 1, essentially won a ‘Money in the Bank’ style title shot during WrestleMania week. However, GCW Champion Masha Slamovich isn’t in the building, as she’s at the Impact Wrestling PPV.

4. Blake Christian defeated Myron Reed at 10:58. Blake hit a spear seconds into the match, then the Fosbury Flop to the floor. Myron hit a dive over the top rope at 2:00. In the ring, Blake was back in charge of the offense, choking him in the ropes and hitting some basic stomps. Blake hit a 619, then a top-rope doublestomp on a standing Myron at 4:30. Reed hit a Lungblower to the chest. Reed hit a rope-assisted Flatliner for a nearfall.

Blake fired back with his handspring-back-spin kick at 7:00. Reed hit a superkick. Blake hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, then a springboard 450 Splash for a nearfall, and Blake was frustrated that didn’t get the pin. He went for another 450, but Reed moved. Reed tried a 450, but Blake moved, and they were both down. Reed hit a mid-ring stunner, then he dove over the ring post and crashed onto Blake on the floor at 9:30. In the ring, Reed hit a springboard 450 Splash for a nearfall. Reed hit a springboard Clout Cutter for a believable nearfall.

Reed set up for an Air Raid Crash, but Blake nailed a low blow uppercut, then the Rollins-style Stomp to the head for the pin, earning loud boos in the process. Prazak pointed out that there are almost never disqualifications in GCW. Good match that started before a quiet crowd that really got into it by the end.

* Nick Gage hit the ring and did his usual speech. He asked the crowd if they are ready for a hardcore match. Gage then headed to the commentary table.

5. “Los Macizos” Ciclope and Extremo Miedo defeated Shane Mercer and Jimmy Lloyd at 11:52. Chairs and a door were tossed in the ring before this even started. I don’t recall who Los Macizos were supposed to face, but I know Mercer was supposed to team with Axton Ray. All four started with a chair duel. Miedo tried a shoulder tackle but Mercer didn’t budge. Mercer hit a release suplex on Ciclope. Lloyd hit perhaps the worst dive through the ropes I’ve seen in a while. Mercer hit a flip dive over the top rope at 2:30.

Mercer and Miedo headed up the stairs to the balcony. Again, Matthew Justice actually dove off that balcony last time here. They fought against the railing; they are legit 30 or so feet up! Mercer teased throwing him off the balcony, but Miedo escaped, and they went back down the stairs and returned to the ring. Los Macizos hit a team flapjack on Mercer, dropping him through a door bridge in the ring at 6:30.

Mercer hit a powerslam on Miedo. He slammed a door shard against Miedo’s head. Mercer hit the Moonsault & Battery second-rope fallaway slam onto a door bridge! However, Ciclope made the save. Lloyd hit a package piledriver on Ciclope for a nearfall. Miedo hit a piledriver on Lloyd for a nearfall. Miedo and Ciclope hit chairshots on Lloyd’s head. In a show of strength, Mercer had one guy on his back and one in his arms, and he hit a double fallaway slam at 10:00, drawing a “GCW!” chant.

Mercer left the ring and headed to the back; he returned with a bundle of light tubes, drawing a huge pop. However, Ciclope hit a Doomsday Clothesline on Mercer, with Shane crashing on the pile of light tubes, for the pin. A good brawl; we didn’t need light tubes at the end. Mercer stood up and he was bleeding significantly from that bump. Yuck; that is a LOT of cuts as his whole back was red.

* 15-minute intermission to clean the ring. When we return, four guys are already in the ring for our ‘popcorn’ match.

6. Hillbilly Jed defeated Koda Hernandez, Jeffrey John and Josh Crane in a four-way at 4:32. I haven’t seen Jed before, but he might be 400 pounds and just looks unhealthy. Crane has a long beard and a touch of gray in his hair. Koda wrestled on the Freelance Wrestling show out of Chicago on Friday, and he hit an enzuigiri on Crane. Jeffrey John hit a top-rope stunner, then a flip dive to the floor on two opponents. Jed dove through the ropes at 4:00 onto all three! That is a HUGE man to do that. Jed hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb on Jeffrey John to send him to the morgue. Adequate popcorn match, and the crowd was in awe of the two big moves from Jed.

7. Dark Sheik and “The Second Gear Crew” Mance Warner and 1 Called Manders defeated “Team Indiana” Billy Roc, Billie Starkz, and Cole Radrick at 20:26. Roc has apparently wrestled just one match in the past seven years; I remember when he was a kid. Team Indiana all wore identical shirts with their state on it. Roc and Mance started with some basic standing reversals. Roc looks like a high school science teacher who decided to get in the ring for a fundraiser at his school, and they were just not on the same page on several moves.

Manders finally entered at 4:30. Roc hit a top-rope crossbody block onto everyone on the floor. They brawled on the floor. The SGC climbed in the ring and triple-teamed Roc. Roc hit a tornado DDT on Mance at 7:00. Sheik accidentally hit Manders. Roc hit a Code Red on Manders for a nearfall. Everyone brawled on the floor again. Mance and Manders got a merchandise table (shoving all of Loco’s merch to the floor!) and brought it into the ring. Sheik and Starkz brawled in another corner of the floor.

In the ring, Starkz hit a Death Valley Driver on Mance onto an open chair for a nearfall at 11:00. Mance was bleeding from the forehead. Manders hit a decapitating clothesline on Roc. Manders slammed Mance onto Starkz, who was lying on an open chair. This match is just a mess. Sheik hit a top-rope legdrop. Starkz hit a piledriver on Sheik. Roc hit a top-rope frogsplash onto all three opponents for a believable nearfall at 15:30; I was hoping that was it. Mance is really bleeding now on his forehead.

All six brawled in the ring. This match has zero flow. Roc hit a Sliced Bread onto Mance for a nearfall at 18:00. Starkz and Radrick hit simultaneous clotheslines. Mance and Roc again traded mid-ring blows, and they got chairs, only to decide to sit down in opposite corners because they are so exhausted. Rather than fight, they drank beers; they stood up and kept brawling. Sheik hit an ugly drop-toe-hold on Starkz onto an open chair; everything in this match is looking awful. Suddenly, everyone was down. Mance hit a running knee to Roc’s collarbone for the pin. That was brutal in so many ways.

* Mance got on the mic and put over Roc, saying Roc was his trainer.

8. Shigehiro Irie defeated Tony Deppen at 15:28. Again, Irie is big and thick, on par in size to EVIL or Shingo Takagi. Irie hit a running crossbody block early on, and his slingshot splash off the ropes for a nearfall. Deppen hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor at 3:30, and they fought in front of the fans. Irie hit a splash on Deppen as Tony was seated on a chair. They finally got back in the ring at 6:00, but Deppen kicked at the ropes to crotch Irie as he entered, and that allowed Deppen to take control.

Deppen hit a series of forearm shots, but it just ticked off Irie and they traded blows. Deppen missed a top-rope doublestomp, and Irie immediately hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 9:00. Deppen hit a jumpig knee; Irie hit a Monty Brown Pounce, and they were both down. They traded mid-ring forearms and this has gotten really good. Irie hit his running crossbody block as Deppen was in the ropes, and they crashed to the floor at 12:00. They immediately got back in the ring, with Irie hitting a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall.

Deppen hit another kneestrike to the jaw; Irie hit a pair of hard clotheslines for a nearfall. Deppen hit a half-nelson suplex and a running knees in the corner, and this time he nailed the top-rope doublestomp but only got a nearfall. Deppen hit a running kneestrike for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Erie hit a Saito Suplex. Deppen hit a half-nelson suplex. Erie hit a clothesline to the back of the neck, then a rolling cannonball as Deppen was against the ropes. Erie hit another decapitating clothesline for the pin. Wow that was good.

9. “East West Express” Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne defeated John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 12:43. They immediately brawled to the floor. Reed hit a sideslam on Oliver on the hard wood floor. EWE hit simultaneous planchas to the floor at 2:00. Oliver nailed a running Mafia Kick to Murdoch’s face as JWM was seated in a chair. In the ring, Oliver slammed Wayne onto Reed for a nearfall. The EWE hit simultaneous dives to the floor. Murdoch slammed Oliver on the ring apron, and he grounded Wayne in the ring with a chinlock at 5:00.

Reed and Murdoch began working over Nick Wayne in their corner, with Murdoch applying a leglock around Wayne’s waist. Oliver made the hot tag at 7:30 and he hit his sit-out powerbomb on Murdoch for a nearfall. Oliver went for a Clout Cutter but Murdoch blocked it. Wayne hit a stunner on Murdoch for a nearfall. Reed threw some chairs in the ring; these aren’t folding chairs, these are metal chairs with padding. The heels set up a door bridge, and they hit a Canadian Destroyer on Oliver through the door bridge for a believable nearfall at 11:00, but Wayne made the save.

Wayne hit a Dragon Suplex. Oliver hit a German Suplex on Murdoch. They hit a team Clout Cutter on Murdoch for the pin. That topped my expectations, as the big brawlers kept pace with the high-flyers.

Final Thoughts: Deppen-Irie was incredibly good and easily earned best match. Really hard-hitting, back-and-forth action, and another match where I felt either man could win. When I write “I thought that was it,” it means I literally had my finger on the button on my stopwatch. The equally hard-hitting Tankman-Keith earns second place, with Blake-Reed coming in third and a good main event earning honorable mention.

Billie Starkz is a very good wrestler. I like Manders. But that six-person match was rough. I don’t like watching Mance bleed all over the ring or whip chairs at his opponents. I am just not a fan of Radrick or Sheik. But Roc had some real ring rust, and this match was built around him, and it just didn’t click.

GCW remains the busiest indy promotion in the U.S., and they have another double-header next weekend with shows in Atlanta and Orlando. This show, and all GCW shows, can be found on Fite+.