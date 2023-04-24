Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Jorydnne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde for the Knockouts Championship

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Angels and Kon in a non-title match

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on Ken Shamrock.