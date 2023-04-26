NXT TV rating for the show featuring the Spring Breakin’ themed show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 647,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 565,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The Spring Breakin’ theme was successful in terms of boosting the numbers despite the show running opposite NBA and NHL playoff games. NXT finished 14th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.14 rating. The MLW Underground show on Reelz failed to crack Tuesday’s top 150 cable ratings. The April 26, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 577,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating. Last year’s Spring Breakin’ episode ran on May 2 and produced 661,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.