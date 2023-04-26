WWE sued by former creative team member

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE creative team member Britney Abrahams filed a 31-page lawsuit against WWE and several executives, including Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon, and creative team members. Abrahams claims in the lawsuit that she was discriminated against and fired after objecting to “offensively racist and stereotypical jargon” in creative scripts and discussions regarding minority talent.

Abrahams cites storylines and promos involving Bianca Belair and Apollo Crews, and recalled a writer pitching the idea that Mansoor would reveal in a storyline that he was behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Abrahams recalls taking her complaints to WWE executive Christine Lubrano, whom she quotes as allegedly telling her that “Wacky things are said in the writer’s room all the time… I know but look at the waves we’re making in the company. Four years ago, no woman worked on the writer’s team.”

Abrahams, who started work for WWE in 2020, stated that she was fired in April 2022 for taking a WrestleMania 38 branded chair, which she claims was a common practice that White male writers weren’t punished for. Bloomberg Law reports that Abrahams is seeking reinstatement, damages, declaratory judgment, and an injunction restraining defendants from engaging in such unlawful conduct. Read more at Bloomberglaw.com.

Powell’s POV: As always, it’s important to remember that a lawsuit filing is simply one side of the story. That’s not to say that I have any reason to doubt Abrahams’ claims, but I do think it’s important to hear from both sides rather than rushing to judgement.