WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: The card for Saturday’s NBC special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will air Saturday on NBC.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-Finals of the Women’s United States Title tournament

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Powell's POV: Priest was added to the World Heavyweight Championship match and the McIntyre vs. Zayn match was announced on Monday's Raw. The finals of the Women's United States Title tournament will be set on Smackdown.