Chris Jericho’s Fozzy announces 25th anniversary tour

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Fozzy announced a tour that will celebrate the band’s 25th anniversary. The tour kicks off on October 3 in Woodstock, Georgia and will conclude on October 21 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Chris Jericho issued the following statement regarding the tour that was run by Blabbermouth.net: “It’s hard to believe that a band that was once accused of being a ‘wrestler’s vanity project,’ has now amassed six Top 10 Mainstream Rock Radio hits, released eight albums, toured the world in over 20 countries, and earned a GOLD RECORD…..but we have and we’ve been doing it for 25 YEARS.

“Not many bands can say that, and out of the ones that can, not many of those can say they are currently at their creative, artistic, and commercial peaks. Yet FOZZY can and we are damn proud of it! That’s why we are so excited to bring our 25th-anniversary celebration to your city over the next 18 months, starting in October.

“We have built a reputation of being a band you don’t wanna miss, and we take great pride in that because it’s the truth! So, as always, crank up the music, buy your tickets early, and wear a helmet. Because this is our 25th-year rock ‘n’ roll party…and we aren’t f’ing around. See you soon!” Read the full list of dates and the opening acts at Blabbermouth.net.

Powell’s POV: The tour does not include any Wednesday dates, so frontman Chris Jericho is available for AEW Dynamite those weeks. Jericho will not be able to work Collision during the tour.