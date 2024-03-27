WWE star Becky Lynch comments on Mercedes Mone’s AEW deal, discusses her new autobiography

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Becky Lynch spoke with Jay Reddick of the Orlando Sentinel and was asked about the lucrative deal that Mercedes Mone signed with AEW. “I think that’s an important part, getting paid equally for the equal work and the equal position we are at right now,” Lynch said. “Women’s evolutions and revolutions are fine and well, but making sure that they equate to contracts and financial reward for these things, when we are doing equal work, is hugely important.”

Lynch also spoke her autobiography “The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl”: “In the ring, people would expect that I know what I’m doing,” said Lynch. “I am a trained wrestler, I’ve been doing it for many years. But I’m not a trained writer. I think I’ve crafted a story that is engaging and page-turning and that people will enjoy, and more than anything, I think people will get something from it.” Read the full interview at OrlandoSentinel.com.

Powell’s POV: Lynch’s WWE contract reportedly expires in June, so we’ll see if Lynch and TKO officials are on the same page regarding contracts and financial rewards. Lynch also spoke about her White House visit, what she would tell her younger self, and had more to say about her autobiography.