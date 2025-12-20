AEW Dynamite preview: The “Dynamite on 34th Street” Christmas Eve edition (New York taping reports needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Ricochet vs. Bandido for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

-Pac vs. Jack Perry in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafir

-MJF in action

-AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter meet face-to-face before their title match at the Worlds End pay-per-view

Powell’s POV: The Christmas Eve edition of Dynamite will be taped tonight in New York, New York, at the Hammerstein Ballroom. AEW will also be taping the Christmas night edition of Collision at the same venue on Sunday. We are seeking reports or basic results for both tapings via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Dynamite will air on Christmas Eve on TBS and HBO Max at the early start time of 5CT/6ET. Due to the holiday, we will not have live coverage of this episode or Christmas Collision. We’ll eventually have reports available, along with an audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).